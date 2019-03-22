Sunday, March 24, 2019



No City meetings found – City Sponsored John Lee Invitation Co-Rec Softball Tournament



Monday, March 25, 2019



City Council Policy Committee Health, Life Enrichment, Equity and Community, 10 am, at 2180 Milvia, Redwood Room, Agenda: 3. Brown act, 5. Ban Racial Discrimination on the Basis of Hairstyle



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Health,_Life_Enrichment,_Equity___Community.aspx



Ad Hoc subcommittee on Paid Family Leave, 1 pm, at 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, Agenda: C. Paid Family Leave Proposal



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/paidfamilyleavesubcommittee/



Housing Advisory Commission – Housing Trust Fund Subcommittee, 5:15 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 4. Operating Funds for Community Housing Development Organization



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Housing_Advisory_Commission/



Landmarks Preservation Commission - Subcommittee, 3 – 4 pm at 1200 Euclid, Berkeley Rose Garden, Scott Ferris discusses newest design for Rose Garden and pending ADA accessibility improvements



http://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/

Mental Health Commission – Accountability Subcommittee, 4 – 5 pm at 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, Agenda: 2. Annual review subcommittee’s work

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Zero Waste Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 1326 Allston Way, Willow Room, City of Berkeley Corporation Yard, Agenda: 6. Staff updates transfer station feasibility study, zero waste strategic plan, SB 1383 Formal Rulemaking Process, N.CA Recycling, 7. Deconstruction final report, 8. Marketability of non-bottle plastics #1-#7, 9. Single Use Foodware and Litter Reduction, 10. Carpet Recycling Promotion for Earth Day

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Zero_Waste_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Tax the Rich Rally with Occupella, 5 – 6 pm, top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater, RAIN CANCELS

Tuesday, March 26, 2019

Berkeley City Council, at 1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

4 pm, Closed Session, Agenda: Existing Litigation Rudie v. City of Berkeley ACSC No. RG 17 870389, Greenberg v. City of Berkeley ACSC No. 17 858207

6 pm – 11 pm, Regular Session, Agenda: Consent Calendar: 1. Density Bonus Ordinance, 11. PRC co-sponsorship of NACOLE (National Assoc. for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement Regional Training and Networking event May 3, 2019, Action Calendar: 19. ZAB appeal 1722 Walnut St, 20. Measure T1 Phase 1 project funding gap, 21. RV Parking adopt ordinance prohibiting parking during certain hours, 22. Missing Middle, 23. New General Plan 24. Response: 1000 Person Plan to Address Homelessness, Information Reports 26. Berkeley Economic Dashboards

Solano Avenue Business Improvement District Advisory Board, 11 am, at 1821 Catalina Ave, Thousand Oaks Baptist Church, Agenda: 3. Street Team Basket watering, tree well maintenance, 4. Banners, 5. 2019 Fall OED Forum, 6. Wine Walk, 7. 2019 Budget

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Solano_BID_Board.aspx

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Disaster and Fire Safety Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 997 Cedar St, Fire Department Training Center, Agenda: 3. Wildfire Evacuation, Emergency alerting and Public Education, 4. Referral Fire safety Standards for Rebuilt Fire damaged Structure, 5. Report from Community-Based Working Group, 6. Hazard Mitigation Plan, BAUASI cutting Alameda Co Funding for Urban Shield

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Disaster_and_Fire_Safety_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Energy Commission, 6:30 – 9 pm at 1947 Center St, Sitka Spruce Conference Room, Agenda: 4. Building decarbonization and gas infrastructure, 5. Natural Gas Ban and Deep Green Reach Code and Building Code Amendment Update, 6. EV Roadmap Update, 7. 2019 Workplan, 8. Future agenda BESO evaluation

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Energy_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Joint Subcommittee for the Implementation of State Housing Laws, 7 – 9 pm at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: 9. Existing Objective Standard Framework

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Joint_Subcommittee_for_the_Implementation_of_State_Housing_Laws_Homepage.aspx

Police Review Commission, at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center,

5:30 pm, MOU Compendium Subcommittee, Agenda: 4. MOU with other law enforcement agencies

7 – 10 pm, Commission Meeting, Agenda: 8. 2018 Annual Crime report, 9. Whether “clear and Convincing” standard is appropriate in PRC Boards of Inquiry & whether meet-and-confer is occurring or occurred on this issue, 10. New business, a. Safety for Sex Workers, b. Commendation of BPD personnel

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, March 28, 2019

City Council Budget & Finance Committee, 2 pm at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, members Kesarwani, Droste, Davila, Agenda: 2. Biennial Budget Process, 3. Funding Sources Public Works, Parks, Recreation and Waterfront and process for allocating funding, 4. Refer to City Manager Designation election Day as Holiday.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Budget___Finance.aspx

Civic Arts Commission, 6 – 8 pm at 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda: Letter to Meyer Sound, Public Art Guidelines, Election Chair, Representatives to Design review, Cultural trust, Cultural Trust executive, request Audit by City Auditor of 1.5% Public Art revenue. Presentation: Mission Statement & Cultural Equity Statement

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CivicArtsCommissionHomepage/

Community Health Commission, 6:30 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St. South Berkeley Senior Center, no agenda posted, check before going

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Community_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Housing Advisory Commission – Bi-annual Housing Policy Report Subcommittee, 6 pm at 2000 University, Au Coquelet, Agenda: BMC 19.44.020(B)(10)

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Housing_Advisory_Commission/

Mental Health Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 1947 Center St, Multi-purpose Room, Agenda: 3. Lifelong Presentation, 6. Annual Report, 9. Background material supporting Resolution on Police Use of Restraint Device, 11. Public Right to Information about commissioners

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Zoning Adjustments Board, 7 – 11:30 pm at 1234 Addison, BUSD Board Room

2518 Durant – add distilled spirits services – on consent

3212 Adeline – add distilled spirits services – on consent

1711 MLK Jr Way – replace 799 sq.ft. non-conforming commercial space with one dwelling, eliminate 2 parking spaces, create 700 sq.ft. usable open space, increase total bedrooms from 15 to 19, wave 1 parking space, staff recommendation - DENY

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/

Friday, March 29, 2019

No City meetings or events found

Saturday, March 30, 2019

No City meetings or events found

Sunday, March 31, 2019

No City meetings or events found

City Council April 2 meeting agenda is available for review and comment, Agenda: Consent Calendar: 3. Budget referral year-round opening West Campus Pool5. Opposition to ACSC to Eliminating Settlement Conferences for Unlawful Detainer Cases, 7. Public Outreach and Educational Meetings on Electrification, Action Calendar: 13. Funding Eviction Defense Center and East Bay Community Law Center, 14. New Marina Fee, 15. DEIR Upper Hears and 2020 Long Range Development Plan, 17. Vehicle Dweller Program, 18. a.& b. Safe Lead-Paint Practices

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2019/04_Apr/City_Council__04-02-2019_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

1722 Walnut – ninth dwelling - 3-26-2019

1050 Parker – Parker – Medical Office Building - 4-30-2019

2700 Tenth – Pardee Parking Lot - 4-30-2017

1444 Fifth St – 4 single family dwellings - 5-14-2019

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

