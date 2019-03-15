Sunday, March 17, 2019







Monday, March 18, 2019







Children, Youth, and Recreation Commission, at 7 pm, at 2800 Park St., Frances Albrier Community Center, San Pablo Park. No agenda posted. If you have questions call 981-5146. --See: http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Children_Youth_and_Recreation_Commission/







Agenda and Rules Committee, from 2:30–3:30 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Flr.,Redwood Conf Room; Agenda Planning for March 26-City Council Meeting. Email your public comments to <council@cityofberkeley.info>

On planning Council's April-2 agenda, Consent items: #2.To add $50K more to Shattuck Ave Reconfiguration Project, #3. Budget for opening West Campus Pool year round, #5. Adopt Holocaust Remembrance Day Proclamation, #7. To support AB-969 Collective Bargaining (CA Legislature), #8. To support SCA-1 Public Housing Projects which repeals citywide voting for public housing construction;

Action items: #12a-b Enforcement for (CEAC) safe lead paint practices, #15. Discuss Draft SEIR of Upper Hearst Project development and 2020 Long Range Development Plan, #16 refer City Manager to create a comprehensive “vehicle dweller program” for Berkeley (model on Oakland Safe Parking Program), # 17. Refer Energy Commission to hold public meetings on new electrification technologies (new buildings), #19. To propose an Adopt-A-Spot program for public volunteering with neighborhood city maintenance (storm-drains & circle clean-up, etc.) projects; --see Agenda Packet:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Agenda_Committee__2019_Index.aspx

Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Berkeley City Council Special Session, from 6–11pm, at 1231 Addison St., in BUSD Board Room. On agenda, Work Session, item: #1 Projection of Future Liabilities, #2. Budget update, #3. Crime report, - Action #4. To develop a Qualified Opportunity Fund for economic stimulus and affordable housing in Berkeley.

https://www.dropbox.com/s/638d3bwacqnstdv/2019-03-19%20Special%20Agenda%20Packet%20-%20WEB.pdf?dl=0

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=15703

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Animal Care Commission, from 7–9 pm at 1-Bolivar Drive, Berkeley Animal Shelter. On agenda: Old business items, and Election of officers. --See:

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Animal_Care_Commission_Homepage.aspx

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/City_Manager/Level_3__-Animal_Shelter/Agenda%20March%2020%20%20Animal%20Care%20Commission%20-_.pdf

Commission on Labor, from 7 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St., South Berkeley Senior Center. On agenda: #4. Status

on Homeless Youth Policy, Fair Workweek Requirements, Equal Pay and Family Leave, #6. Living Wage Ordinace; --See:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_La

bor_Homepage.aspx

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Housing_-_Community_Services/Commissions/

Commission_for_Labor/March%2020,%202019%20Agenda%20Packet.pdf

Commission on the Status of Women, from 6:30– 8:30 pm at 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room.

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_the_Status_of_Women_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, March 21, 2019

City Council Land Use, - Housing & Economic Development Committee, from 10:30am—12 Noon, at 2180 Milvia St., 1st Flr, Cypress Room. On agenda, item: #2. analysis for proposed senior housing development at West Berkeley Senior Center at 1900-Sixth St., #3. Open Doors Initiative (re-zoning R1 & R1a for condos) and First-Time Home-Buyers Program (for City workers & local moderate-income buyers), #4. To modify Affordable Housing Mitigation Fee per gross residential floor area (GRFA) vs. number of units in building; see:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Land_Use,_Housing___Economic_Development.aspx

Facilities, Infrastructure,Transportaion, Environment,& Sustainability (FITES) Comittee, at 2 pm, at

2180 Milvia Street, 6th Flr, Redwood Rm. On agenda, item: #2, a-b. Recommended Green Stormwater Infrastructure in new and redeveloped properties, #3. Adopt new code to prohibit natural gas in future projects, #4. Adopt new bidding process for street paving maitnance. --See:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Clerk/2019-03-21%20Facilites%20Agenda%20Packet.pdf

Adult Mental Health Services Center Groundbreaking Ceremony, at 1:15 pm at 2640 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way (near Derby St.) The AMH Services Center provides mental health and related social services to Berkeley and Albany community members and their families living with serious and persistent mental illness., include counseling, case management, medication, nursing, psychiatry, and wellness and recovery groups. --see:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Parks_Rec_Waterfront/Level_3__-General/Adult%20Mental%20Health%20Services%20Center%20Groundbreaking%20Ceremony%203-21-19.pdf

Design Review Committee, from 7–11 pm, at 1947 Center St., in Multi-Purpose Room (Basement). No agenda posted --contact (510)- 981-7415 (or -7410) for more information. --See:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/designreview/#Current_Year

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, from 7–11 pm, at Berkeley Unified School District Board Room, 1231 Addison Street (near University Ave or Bonar St.). No agenda posted. Contact 981-7368.--See:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Rent_Stabilization_Board/Home/2018_Board_Meetings.aspx

Fair Campaign Practices Commission, at 7 pm, at 2180 Milvia St., 1st Floor, Cypress Room. No agenda posted. Contact 981-6998. --See: http://www.cityofberkeley.info/FCPC/

Open Government Commission, from 8-9 pm, at 2180 Milvia St., 1st Floor, Cypress Room. On agenda: #8. Proposal by ProDemocracy Project, #9. Report on Good Government Ombudsman program; --see:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Attorney/Commissions/2nd_Commission/ogc%20agenda%203%2021%2019.pdf

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/opengovermentcommission/

Transportation Commission , 7–9:30 pm, at 1326 Allston St., Corporation Yard, Bldg A, 1st Flr (near Acton/West Sts.) No agenda posted. Contact 981-7061. --See:

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Transportation_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Water Conservation Showcase in San Francisco on Thursday, March 21. Gathering yearly since 2004 to address the water issues and challenges facing California, and advocating for sustainable practices in building developments that speaks to the bottom line of people, profits, and the planet. --See: https://www.waterconservationshowcase.com

Friday, March 22 2019 – No public meetings or events listed.

Saturday, March 22, 2019 - – No public meetings listed.

John Lee Invitational Co-Rec Softball Tournament at San Pablo Park, 2800 Park St., and at Grove Park, 1730 Oregon St. Saturday and Sunday at 8am. Contact (510) 981-5152 for more information. --See: https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=15730

Free Tax Preparation at the Main Central Library, (weekly) from March 9--April 13, from 10:30am-3:30pm by appointment. Need help with your Taxes? Volunteers with the AARP Free Tax Preparation service are here to help you every Monday & Saturday by appointment. Sign up by calling (510) 981-6148 to make an appointment. --See: https://www.berkeleypubliclibrary.org/events/free-tax-preparation

Sunday, March 23, 2019 – No public meetings listed.

John Lee Invitational Co-Rec Softball Tournament at San Pablo Park, 2800 Park St., and at Grove Park, 1730 Oregon St. Sunday at 8am. Contact (510) 981-5152. --See: https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=15730

Worth Noting

– Career Day: Women Leaders on Wednesday, March 20, at 12:15 pm at the Berkeley Community College in BCC Room 423. --See: https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Health_Human_Services/Commissions/Commission_for_the_Status_of_Women/COSOW%20-%20Events%20-%20Women%27s%20History%20Month%20@%20BCC.pdf

– Attend a Berkeley ADU Basics Workshop on March 25,at 7pm at the Berkeley Rep Theatre. This public workshop is open to all who want the specifics of the Berkeley ADU ordinance permitting process and Measure Q's impact.

--The Public Review Draft Adeline Corridor Specific Plan and Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) will be available in April/May 2019. There will be multiple opportunities to learn about and provide feedback about the Adeline Corridor Draft Plan and the DEIR at community meetings, as well as meetings of the Planning Commission and other Boards and Commissions in May & June. More detailed information about specific meeting dates will be announced as location and agendas are confirmed. Visit the Adeline Corridor webpage for schedule of the planning process--or visit:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/AdelineCorridor/

-- The CASA Compact-- Former Planning Commissioner Zelda Bronstein has given an introduction to the CASA Compact and Bay Area cities on the issues of land-use and development. It is more literal and current, describing a situation that requires some organized resistance in the moment. ..."Regional planners mount a quiet coup to promote developers and attack vulnerable communities"... in 48 Hills. -- View at: https://48hills.org/2019/01/developer-mtc-coup/ and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGZylxZWSqk

-- Coming soon, "What Is Democracy?" a new film documentary that reflects on the word we take for granted and how it connects the past and the present, the emotional and the intellectual, the personal and the political, in order to provoke and inspire us--if we want to live in a democracy. See: <https://zeitgeistfilms.com/film/whatisdemocracy#playdates>

-- To check for Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees, see:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/…/City_Council__Committee_a…

-- A new web-platform of mapping of City data can be found at <cityofberkeley.info/gisportal>

This portal allows users to explore a broad variety of data, grouped into five primary categories: property & planning, transportation, recreation, environment, and community services. --See:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/City_Manager/Press_Releases/2019/2019-01-31_New_community_portal_for_mapping_City_data.aspx

