Hundreds of educators and community members to take part in a 7:00 pm rally before the March 13th Berkeley Unified School Board meeting, affordability crisis for teachers and staff top concern.

n Wednesday, March 13th, hundreds of Berkeley teachers, classified staff, and school supporters will take part in a rally before the BUSD Board Meeting to show support for the upcoming contract negotiations between the Berkeley Federation of Teachers and the District.“We love our jobs, we’re good at our jobs and we need to be able to afford our jobs” says Berkeley Federation of Teachers Vice President Matt Meyer, who is helping to organize the action. “As the Bay Area becomes less affordable, teachers and classified staff are moving further away or leaving the area altogether. Vibrant communities require a stable teaching force. When teachers are worried about their own financial stability, it becomes harder to serve our students. We want to be in BUSD for the long haul.”

Details on the Mass Mobilization

Who: Hundreds of Berkeley teachers, classified staff, and school supporters

What: Rally and Mobilization to the March 13th School Board Meeting

When: Wednesday, March 13th (7:00-8:45 p.m.)

Where: School Board Chambers, 1231 Addison Street, Berkeley, California

The Berkeley Federation of Teacher represents 900 teachers, counselors, substitutes, school psychologists, behavior specialists, librarians, and speech pathologists in the Berkeley Unified School District.