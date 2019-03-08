Berkeley Public Meetings and Civic Events for March 10-16







Sunday, March 10, 2019







Join Mayor Arreguin and Council member Rashi Kesarwani for drop-in “office hours” on Sunday,



March 10, from 4-6 pm at the Urban Adamah, at 1151 Sixth St. (in District-1).





Monday, March 11, 2019

Children, Youth, and Recreation Commission, at 7 pm, at 2800 Park St., Frances Albrier Community Center, San Pablo Park. No agenda posted. If you have questions call 981-5146, or email at Steven Chu . See: http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Children_Youth_and_Recreation_Commission/

Agenda and Rules Committee, from 2:30–3:30 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Flr.,Redwood Conf Room; Agenda Planning for March 26-City Council Meeting. Email your public comments to <council@cityofberkeley.info>

On planning agenda: For Review of Feb.26- #8. Emergency Situation Stand-by Officers for elected members, #9. Sanctuary Contracting Ordinance for vendors like ICE data brokers, etc.; On Mar.26 planning agenda, items: #1.RV Parking ordinance, #4 Amend Ashby Village contract for Age-Friendly Plan, #5. Get grant for removal of abandoned boats in Marina , #7. Proposal public hearings to adopt the FlixBus service, #8. Extend mattress recycle budget by $50K., #10. Transition July4thFestival costs from Marina funds to General Fund. #11. PRC co-sponsor with NACOLE & BART a regional training and networking event, #15. To support SB-190 for fire safety building standards, #17. ZAB appeal to deny 1722-Walnut St for added 8-units apt. permit, #19. Revisit Zoning revisions for “Missing Middle” housing zones, #21a.-b-c-d- Funding gaps for Measure T-1 Phase-1 including Public Works south of University Ave, & Parks and Waterfront, & Energy Commision re: greenhouse gas reduction rules, #22. Enforcement of (CEAC) Safe Lead Paint Practices, #25. Propose scope process & estimate for a new General Plan, #26. Compliance on Minimum Wage and Sick Leave Ordinance, #27. Proposal for Election Day as a City holiday. -See more at:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Clerk/Level_3_-_City_Council/2019-03-26%20Agenda%20Committee%20Packet.pdf

or

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Agenda_Committee__2019_Index.aspx



Health, Life Enrichment, Equity & Community Committee, at 10:30 am, at 2180 Milvia Street, 1st Floor - Cypress Room. No agenda posted. Contact April Richardson -510.981.6908;or email, --See: https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Health,_Life_Enrichment,_Equity___Community.aspx

Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Berkeley City Council, from 6–11pm, at 1231 Addison St., in BUSD Board Room. On agenda - Consent Items: #5.-6. EveryOne Home on homelessness program and aid, #9. WETA Ferry Service & new Public Peir at Marina, #10 Public Rewards for Criminal Investigation info, #12. Oversight for Measure O & P, #13 Establish community stakeholders for housing innovations; Action Calendar Items: #19. Adopt new Zoning amendments on revisions to Density Bonus regulations, #20. ZAB appeal of 2701-Shattuck Ave project of 5-story, 57-units,21-parking spaces, #21. Cannabis Ordinance Revision; (Information reports on:) #24. Progress of 2020 Zero Waste Goals, #25 Code Enforcement review from HAC. --See:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/tym5mwtcqaflgck/2019-03-12%20Agenda%20Packet%20-%20WEB.pdf?dl=0

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Homeless Commission, from 7–9 pm, at 2180 Milvia St., 1st Floor Cypress Room. Agenda items:

#7. Discuss action on Homeless Youth Policy referral response report, #8. Discuss action on 1000-Person Plan,

#9. Address crime by homeless & impact on other homeless, including impact on general community.

10.Discuss action on plan for inclusionary housing over Housing Trust Fund on new developments. --See:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Housing/Commissions/Commission_for_Homeless/03-13-19HomelessCommissionAgenda%20-%20final.pdf

Parks and Waterfront Commission, from 7–9 pm, at 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center. No agenda posted. Call (510) 981-6704 or e-mail: Roger Miller <RMiller@CityofBerkeley.info>

Police Review Commission, from 7–10 pm, at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center. Agenda items:

#8. Subcommittee reports: SexWorkers; LexiPol; MOU Compendium, #9a. Update on Public Records Request Act, #10a. Lexipol (16) Policies for review. --See:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Police_Review_Commission/Commissions/2019/2019-03-13%20Agenda.pdf

Thursday, March 14, 2019

Community Environmental Advisory Commission, 7–9 pm, at 1901 Russell St, in Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library. Agenda: Discussion/Action items #1. Proposed Ordinance Prohibiting Natural Gas in New Buildings (fr. Item #21). --See:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Commissions/Commission_for_Community_Environmental_Advisory/CEAC_20190314_Agenda.aspx

Zero Waste Commission, from 7–9 pm, at James Kenny Rec Center,1720-8th St. Public workshop for community input on the City's Solid Waste and Recycling Transfer Station to meet the Berkeley"s Zero Waste goal. --See:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16044

Zoning Adjustments Board, from 7–11:30 pm, at 1234 Addison, BUSD Board Room. On agenda:

- 3084 Claremont Ave, To add 131 sq. ft. of outdoor café seating in rear yard of approx.900 sq. ft.

- 1991 Marin Ave, To add a new detached 1-story, 750 sq. ft. Accessory Dwelling Unit with a reduced front yard setback (where 20-ft is required), on a 5,289 sq. ft. through lot, with an existing 2-story, 1,733 sq. ft. single-family dwelling.

- 1711 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, To (1) replace a 799 sq. ft. non-conforming commercial space with one dwelling, (2) eliminate 2 existing off-street parking spaces, (3) create 700 sq. ft. of usable open space, (4) increase the total number of bedrooms on the parcel from 15 to 19, and (5) waive 1 parking space that is required for the proposed dwelling. --See:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Planning_and_Development/Level_3_-_ZAB/2019-3-14%20Draft%20ZAB%20Agenda(4).pdf

Friday, March 15, 2019

Zero Waste Facilities Workshop: From Concept to Plan, from 2-4 pm at the North Branch Library at 1170 the Alameda (St.). To provide public input on the preliminary facilities design for the City's Solid Waste and Recycling Transfer Station to meet Berkeley"s Zero Waste goal. --See:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16045

Saturday, March 16, 2019

Free Tax Preparation at the Main Central Library, (weekly) from March 9--April 13, from 10:30am-3:30pm by appointment. Need help with your Taxes? Volunteers with the AARP Free Tax Preparation service are here to help you every Monday & Saturday by appointment. Sign up by calling (510) 981-6148 to make an appointment. --See: https://www.berkeleypubliclibrary.org/events/free-tax-preparation

Sunday, March 17, 2019 – No public meetings or events listed.

* * *

Worth Noting

– Attend a Berkeley ADU Basics Workshop on March 25,at 7pm at the Berkeley Rep Theatre. This public workshop is open to all who want the specifics of the Berkeley ADU ordinance permitting process and Measure Q's impact.

--The Public Review Draft Adeline Corridor Specific Plan and Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) will be available in April/May 2019. There will be multiple opportunities to learn about and provide feedback about the Adeline Corridor Draft Plan and the DEIR at community meetings, as well as meetings of the Planning Commission and other Boards and Commissions in May & June. More detailed information about specific meeting dates will be announced as location and agendas are confirmed. Visit the Adeline Corridor webpage for schedule of the planning process--or visit:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/AdelineCorridor/

– Water Conservation Showcase in San Francisco on Thursday, March 21. Gathering yearly since 2004 to address the water issues and challenges facing California, and advocating for sustainable practices in building developments that speaks to the bottom line of people, profits, and the planet. --See: https://www.waterconservationshowcase.com

-- The CASA Compact-- Former Planning Commissioner Zelda Bronstein has given an introduction to the CASA Compact and Bay Area cities on the issues of land-use and development. It is more literal and current, describing a situation that requires some organized resistance in the moment. ..."Regional planners mount a quiet coup to promote developers and attack vulnerable communities"... in 48 Hills. -- View at: https://48hills.org/2019/01/developer-mtc-coup/ and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGZylxZWSqk

-- Coming soon, "What Is Democracy?" a new film documentary that reflects on the word we take for granted and how it connects the past and the present, the emotional and the intellectual, the personal and the political, in order to provoke and inspire us--if we want to live in a democracy. See: <https://zeitgeistfilms.com/film/whatisdemocracy#playdates>

-- To check for Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees, see:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/…/City_Council__Committee_a…

-- A new web-platform of mapping of City data can be found at <cityofberkeley.info/gisportal>

This portal allows users to explore a broad variety of data, grouped into five primary categories: property & planning, transportation, recreation, environment, and community services. --See: https://www.cityofberkeley.info/…/2019-0131_New_community_p…

* * *

***