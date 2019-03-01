Extra
Droste and Upzoning
Russ Tilleman
Wednesday March 06, 2019 - 10:00:00 PM
What a surprise that a council member who was caught taking an illegal campaign contribution from Gordon Commercial Real Estate wants to upzone residential neighborhoods so developers can make more money!
Droste committed a crime by accepting that contribution. I think she should be prosecuted for a misdemeanor and, if convicted, barred from holding elected office as specified by BERA.
This was not a minor paperwork error, it was a serious corruption-related offense.