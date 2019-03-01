Police said they have arrested a man suspected of punching a man staffing an information table on the University of California at Berkeley's Sproul Plaza last month.



Zachary Greenberg was arrested Friday and booked into jail by the University of California Police Department around 1 p.m.



Police did not say how they identified Greenberg as the suspect. It was unclear Friday if he had an attorney.

Video of the assault went viral in conservative media circles.

On Feb. 19, the day of the assault, the victim told police he was at a table for the group Turning Point USA when two men came up and started arguing.

The suspect knocked over the table and punched the victim several times, injuring the man's nose and eye, police said. The suspect left before officers arrived

Chancellor Carol Christ issued a statement after the incident.

"That sort of behavior is intolerable and has no place here," Christ said.

Police said the Alameda County District Attorney's Office will decide whether to pursue charges.

