Received from a reader after the editorial was published, the mayor's tweeted reply to a YIMBY booster of the "Missing Middle" scheme:





‏ @JesseArreguin Following Following @JesseArreguin More

@cbrewsayso Replying to

Totally agree and I support this study. We need to expand housing opportunities for all. I tried to get this passed last night and we will get it done on March 26th.