This month the University of California (UC) has issued a stealth Supplemental Environmental Impact Report (SEIR) for their Long Range Development Plan (LRDP) which contains the possible green light for seizing People's Park and building student housing. The clock for comments has already started and ends April 8 at 5 PM. This is a critical time for anyone who cares about preserving the Park or any of the other serious land seizures by the University to submit a comment in one of 3 ways which will follow.

The SEIR is an expansion of the number of students UC said they planned to cram onto the Berkeley campus by 2020, which was 33,000. Presently they now have 41,000, a 25% increase over next year's goal. The SEIR states that they plan to have 45,000 by 2022, but seeing how poorly UC honors their own declarations who can say how many more students will be admitted. Anyone can understand why we are having a "housing crisis" and why UC is grabbing land all over town with the abuse of their eminent domain state powers….the seizure of citizens' property for a so-called crucial public use. People's Park was once a block of single story and apartment houses filled with students and Berkeley citizens.