Worth Noting:



The new/restructuring of Berkeley City Council Policy Committees is starting to fill the daytime hours. If the first Land Use Committee is an example of the future, the City staff attendees will vastly outnumber citizens.



Four meetings stand out as worth attending for important issues, Wednesday - Planning Commission, Thursday - Council Land Use in the morning , Council Infrastructure which includes Climate in the afternoon and Housing Advisory Commission in the evening. Agenda Highlights for the March 12 , 2019 City Council meeting are posted at the end.



Sunday, March 3, 2019

No city meetings or events found

Monday, March 4, 2019

City Council Public Safety Committee (Policing, Fire, Dispatch, Disaster Preparedness ) 10:30 a, at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor, Cypress Room, First meeting of new committee, (Bartlett, Wengraf , Robinson),

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Public_Safety.aspx

4x4 Committee, 4 p, at 2001 Center, Law Library, 2nd Floor, Agenda: #5. Rental Housing Safety Program – proposed Fee Increases, #6. Universal rent registry, #7. Short-term Rental Ordinance, #8. Demolition Ordinance, #9. BMC 19.50.050, inoperable elevator and alternative housing for persons unable to access or egress unit via stairs due to disability, medical condition, (Council –Arreguin, Davila, Harrison, Robinson, Rent Board -Laverde, Simon-Weisberg, Alpert, Tregub),

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/4x4_Committee_Homepage.aspx

Ad Hoc subcommittee on Paid Family Leave, 1:00 p, at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor, Cypress Room, C. Bartlett Proposal, D. Harrison Proposal, (Bartlett, Davila, Hahn, Harrison)

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/paidfamilyleavesubcommittee/

Peace and Justice Commission, 7 pm at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Cypress Room, Agenda: #12. Justice for Mr. Leonard Powell, #13. Disaster Preparedness and social justice lens

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Peace_and_Justice_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Personnel Board, 7 – 9 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conference Room, listed on community calendar, no meeting notice posted, call 981-6800 LaTanya Bellow before going

Tax the Rich Rally, Mon, 4 pm – 5 pm, Top of Solano in front of the closed Oaks theater (soon to be a climbing gym), Rain Cancels

Tuesday, March 5, 2019

No City meetings or events found

Wednesday, March 6, 2019

Board of Library Trustees, 6:30 pm at 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda: B. Apply for and accept grant funds for STEM programming

https://www.berkeleypubliclibrary.org/about/board-library-trustees

Commission on Disability, 6:30 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: #1. Presentation Paratransit, #2. IKE Kiosks, #3. Zero Waste, #5. San Pablo Ave. Plan, #6. Navigable Cities,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Disability_Homepage.aspx

Planning Commission, 7 – 10 pm at 1947 Center Street, Agenda: #9. Form Adeline Corridor Plan, #10. Local Preference for Affordable Housing Case Studies, #11. Housing and Community Benefits Ideas for Adeline Corridor, #12. Formation Affordable Housing Mitigation Fee Subcommittee

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Live Oak Community Center renovation Project Community Meeting, 6:30 p – 8:30 p at Live Oak Community Center , 1301 Shattuck, Seismic Update and Renovation

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16025

Thursday, March 7, 2019

City Council Policy Committee Land Use, Housing & Economic Development, 10:30 a, at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Cypress Room, #2. Analysis Site Capacity for Housing Development at West Berkeley Service Center, 1900 6th Street, existing zoning, potential max height 6-story, RFIfor senior hour, services, maximizing number of affordable units, refer to Planning Commission modifications underlying MUR zoning, #3. Open Doors Initiative: First Time Homebuyer, incentivize creation of affordable starter homes through renovation of properties to become multi-family condominiums (missing middle) in R1, R1A, #4. Tie Affordable Housing Mitigation fee to floor area (currently tied to number of units)

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Land_Use,_Housing___Economic_Development.aspx

City Council Facilities, Infrastructure, Transportation, Environment & Sustainability Committee, 2:00 p, at 1947 Center St, Multi-purpose Room Basement, Agenda: 2. Green Stormwater Infrastructure from a. CEAC and b. City Manager, 3. Adopt Ordinance to Prohibit Natural Gas in new buildings

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Facilities,_Infrastructure,_Transportation,_Environment,___Sustainability.aspx

Cannabis Commission, 2 – 4 pm, at 2180 Milvia St, 6th Floor, Agenda: B. 3/12/19 Council item Cannabis ordinance, C. Cooperative/collectives,

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/MedicalCannabis/

Housing Advisory Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: #6. CDBG Subcommittee Recommendations, #8. Presentation Theo Ferguson – 1642 Milvia St Condominium Assoc, #9. a. 1281 University b. Housing trust Fund, #11. Revise Code Enforcement, #12. Update Bi-Annual Housing Policy, #13. Urban Development relative to IPCC Special report, #14. Teacher Housing and Housing Discrimination, #15. a. Inclusionary Housing and Mitigation Fee, b. Missing Middle, e. Measure O & P m f. 2001 Ashby Predevelopment loan

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Housing_Advisory_Commission/

Landmarks Preservation Commission, 7 – 11:30 pm at 1947 Center St, Multipurpose Room, Basement, Agenda: 6. B. Grant Application, C. UC Upper Hearst – CEQA notice

1835 San Pablo – Demolition Referral

2352 Shattuck – Demolition Referral

2300 Shattuck – Structural Alteration

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/

Public Works Commission, 7 – 10 pm at 1326 Allston Way, Willow Room, City of Berkeley Corporation Yard, No Agenda posted check before going

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Public_Works_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Friday, March 8, 2019

No city meetings or events found

Saturday March 9, 2019

Youth Sports, 11 a – 2 p, San Pablo Park, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=15738

Sunday, March 10, 2019

No city meetings or events found

_____________________

City Council March 12 meeting agenda available for comment, Consent: #4. Contract $2.4 mil mental health transport, #5. Update Everyone Home Plan to end Homelessness, #6. Contract CA Homeless Aid Program, #7. Amend Contract to Operate Pathways, #8. Shelter Plus Care Renewal Grants, #9. MOU Planning for Ferry Service $250,000, #10. $50,000 rewards for criminal investigations, #12. Measure ) oversight, Measure P panel of experts, #13. Housing Innovations from HAC, #15. Letter to MOC Lee on 5G infrastructure, #17. Gender Neutral Language, #18. Support for Tibet, Action: #19. Density Bonus Ordinance, #20. ZAB appeal 2701 Shattuck, #21. Cannabis Ordinance Revisions, #22. Janitorial Contract,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2019/03_Mar/City_Council__03-12-2019_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Email comments to council@cityofberkeley.info,

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

2701 Shattuck – 5-story mixed use – 3-12-2019

1722 Walnut – ninth dwelling - 3-26-2019

1050 Parker – Parker – Medical Office Building - 4-30-2019

2700 Tenth – Pardee Parking Lot - 4-30-2017

1444 Fifth St – 4 single family dwellings - 5-14-2019

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

_____________________

The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY