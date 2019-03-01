On February 17, Michael Cohen, the ex-attorney and fixer for President Donald Trump, persuasively testified before the House Oversight and Reform Committee assailing Trump as a “racist,” “con man,” and “cheat."

Republicans claimed that Cohen lacks credibility because he has been convicted of lying to Congress and faces jail time. Remember, however, that Cohen lied on behalf of Trump. Whereas, Trump has lied over 8,000 times and counting in his first two years in office and committed other egregious acts, and, as yet, faces no jail time or impeachment.

Who is more credible, Cohen or the Congressional Republicans still in lockstep support of Trump? My money is on Cohen.