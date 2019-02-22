Sunday, February 24, 2019



No city meetings or events found



Monday, February 25, 2019



Agenda and Rules Committee, Monday, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conf Room, Agenda Planning for March 12 City Council Meeting, #8. Referral – Updated Policy for Emergency Standby Officers, Consent Calendar #1. Living Wage, #2. YMCA Early Childhood Trauma dn Resiliency Project, #4. Update to EveryOne Home Plan to End Homelessness, #5. Contract CA Homelessness Emergency Aid Program (HEAP), #6. Agreement to Operate Pathways Project, #7. Shelter Plus Care Program Renewal Grants, #8. MOU Planning Phase Viability of Ferry Service and Public Recreation Pier at Marina, #9. Reward of up to $50,000 fo info in Criminal Investigation, #10. Add 2700 block Belrose to Street Sweeping, #11. Measure O Oversight and Measure P Homeless Services Panel, #12. Authorize public meeting with Housing Advisory Commission and Affordable Housing Organizations, #14. Letter requesting Barbara Lee to support repeal of FCC regulation limits on 5G, Action: #16. 2701 Shattuck Appeal of 5-story, 62-foot, mixed-use building, #17. Cannabis Ordinance Revisions, #18. Density Bonus Ordinance Revisions, #19. Janitorial Services Contract, #20. Presentation Mosquito Abatement, #21. Ordinance to Prohibit Natural Gas Infrastructure in New Buildings, 22. Adopt Gender Inclusive Language, #23 Affirm Support of People of Tibet, Information Items #24. Audit Construction Permits, #25. Audit Strategic Plan, #26. Audit Zero Waste, #27. Amending Contracts with Eviction Defense Center (EDC) and East Bay Community Law Center (EBCLC)

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Agenda_Committee__2019_Index.aspx

Ad Hoc subcommittee on Paid Family Leave, - contact Ben Bartlett for correct time and place 510.981.7130 posted agenda has date of Feb 12, while web page lists Feb 25

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/paidfamilyleavesubcommittee/

Zero Waste Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 1326 Allston Way, Willow Room, City of Berkeley Corporation Yard, Agenda: #8. Modifications to types of plastics accepted #1-#7, #11. Carpet Recycling

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Zero_Waste_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Tax the Rich Rally, Mon, 4 pm – 5 pm, Top of Solano in front of the closed Oaks theater (soon to be a climbing gym), Rain Cancels

Tuesday, February 26, 2019

Berkeley City Council, Tuesday, 6 – 11 pm, 1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room, Agenda Consent items: #3. Dorothy Day House agreement Veterans Memorial Building & Old City Hall, #4. Receipt $150,000 from Kaiser Permanent to support Pathways STAIR Center, #8. $200,000 to clean, paint, repair refuse and recycling bins, #9. . Sanitary Sewer Rehab and Replacement, #12. Traffic Circle Policy Task Force, #13. Resolution to denounce and oppose white nationalist and neo-Nazi groups and actions, #14. Support AB 5, #15. Ensure Sustainability of Berkeley Flea Market, #16. Support AB 177 (Election Day Holiday) Action items: #17.. Proposed location Apothecarium Cannabis Retailer, #18. Sanctuary Contracting Ordinance, #19. City Auditor’s quarterly report, #20. Referral Response: 1000 Person Plan to Address Homelessness, #21. Missing Middle – revision to zoning to foster broader range of housing types. #22. Retirement of Council Ad Hoc Subcommittees Immediate - Community Benefits, Urban Shield, Small Business, Automatic Door Openers, March 31, 2019 – Paid Family Leave and Fair Work Week, Climate Emergency, #A. Referral Response Supporting Worker Cooperatives

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2019/02_Feb/City_Council__02-26-2019_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Community Environmental Advisory Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda: Response to Hazard Mitigation Plan

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Community_Environmental_Advisory_Commission/

African American History Celebration, 6 – 8 pm at 1720 8th Street, James Kenny Recreation Center, art, poetry, music

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=15719

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Civic Arts Commission, 6 – 8 pm at 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda: Telegraph Historical Walking Tour Markers, Legal Consulting on Public Art Policies, artist Masayuki Nagase proposal for North Berkeley senior Center, Policies to protect art spaces from being displaced by cannabis business, T1 Infrastructure, Mission statement

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/City_Manager/Level_3_-_Civic_Arts/February%2027%202019%20AGENDA.pdf

Commission on the Status of Women, 6:30 – 9 pm at 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, Agenda: Updates/Reports – Domestic Violence, Safety Sex Workers, Equal Pay Audit, Transgender Health Access Training, Homelessness Work, Women’s History Month Event

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_the_Status_of_Women_Homepage.aspx

Disaster and Fire Safety Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 997 Cedar St, Fire Department Training Center, Agenda: Action items, Election, Support for Wildfire Evacuation, Emergency Alerting, Public Education, Hazard Mitigation Plan, Discussion Hills Fire Safety, Fire Safety Standards for Rebuilt Fire Damaged Structure,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Disaster_and_Fire_Safety_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Energy Commission, 6:30 – 9 pm at 1947 Center St, Agenda: #5.Electrification Debrief, #7. Deep Green Reach Code, #8. EV Roadmap Update, #9. Beso Update

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Energy_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Green Infrastructure Plan Public Meeting, 6:30 -8 pm, 1301 Shattuck, Live Oak Community Center

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16028

Homeless Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Cypress Room, #8. Community agency Funding

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Police Review Commission, 7 – 10 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: #8. Lexipol Policies, MOU Compendium Subcommittee, #9. A. Body-worn camers, b. guiding principles, letter to City Attorney what documents PRC is entitled to obtain from BPD, #10. a. Lexipol Policies, b. PRC Charter Amendment on 2020 Ballot, c. Public records requests

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, February 28, 2019

Berkeley City Council, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room, Agenda: item #1. Managing Recreational Vehicle (RV) Parking (Homeless living in RV), #2. Clean and Livable Commons Conditions (Homeless Garbage pickup, storage)

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2019/02_Feb/City_Council__02-28-2019_-_Special_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Community Health Commission, 6:30 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St. South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda not posted, check before going

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Community_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Mental Health Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 1947 Center St, Agenda: #7. Annual report

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Zoning Adjustments Board, 7 – 11:30 pm at 1234 Addison, BUSD Board Room, Agenda:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/

1901 Hearst – North Berkeley Senior Center, Alterations

2777 Shattuck / 2747 Adeline – Honda Dealership – Review of Circulation Study

Friday, February 22 2019

No city meetings or events found

Saturday March 2, 2019

No city meetings or events found

Sunday, March 3, 2019

No city meetings or events found

_____________________

Worth Noting:

Berkeley City Council is having a special meeting Thursday, Feb 28 on Homelessnes item #1. Is the RVs whether to prohibit parking or establish permitting process and waste discharge facility, #2. Recommendation to utilize Homeless Emergency Aid Program (HEAP) Email comments to council@cityofberkeley.info,

Comment period on the Local Hazard Mitigation plan draft (the Plan for preparing for natural disasters and reducing the impacts) ends February 28.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Mitigation/#Download_the_First_Draft_2019_LHMP

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

2701 Shattuck – 5-story mixed use – 3-12-2019

1722 Walnut – ninth dwelling - 3-26-2019

1050 Parker – Parker – Medical Office Building - 4-30-2019

2700 Tenth – Pardee Parking Lot - 4-30-2017

1444 Fifth St – 4 single family dwellings - 5-14-2019

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

_____________________

The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY