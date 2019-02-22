The Editor's Back Fence

48 Hills, the San Francisco online news source, recently ran this article by Berkeley journalist Zelda Bronstein which East Bay Sierra Club members should check out:





Northern Alameda chapter backs San Leandro project in a sign that the pro-growth forces are trying to take over the environmental group.



Are you a Sierra Club member who lives in Berkeley, Albany, Emeryville, Alameda, Piedmont or San Leandro? If so, you fall under the aegis of the club’s Northern Alameda County Group, which is nested within the larger Bay Chapter.



Be aware, then, that the NAC Executive Committee is currently dominated by a pro-growth coterie that’s exploiting the Sierra Club’s cachet to push a pro-development agenda that violates the club’s commitments to affordable housing, neighborhood integrity, and democratic governance.



Read the rest of the story on 48 Hills: