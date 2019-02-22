It appears that President Trump thinks he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize just like President Obama's one. A misspelling of Nobel - Noble gives one of the qualities often associated with most Laureates. The Nobel should go to only the best of the best although sometimes hindsight adds more to the story.

With the Mexican wall now a possibility the idea of peace is being challenged. Peace cannot every be enforced or imprisoned it must be earned and especially protected by all.

Sorry, Mr President, no prize for you.