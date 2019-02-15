The Berkeley Neighborhoods Council will host a forum on the future of Berkeley to address the question Can Berkeley be a Livable City for All?, to take place on Saturday, February 23, 2019:, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, at Frances Albrier Recreation Center, San Pablo Park, 2800 Park Street between Russell and Ward



It will be a conversation between Mayor Jesse Arreguin, Berkeley Planning Director Timothy Burroughs and Berkeley residents from every neighborhood. The mayor and planning director have each been asked to make a statement, no longer that 10 minutes, about three major issues that concern Berkeley residents throughout the City:

What State laws are in place now or are being proposed to take away the power of the City to determine what gets built in Berkeley?

When large commercial/retail/residential buildings are constructed on major avenues such as University, San Pablo, Telegraph, Ashby and North and South Shattuck, what happens to the low-density neighborhoods located right next to them?

What is currently being discussed or proposed at all levels of City government from Council Subcommittees to Board and Commissions that would address problems of displacing residents and losing our small, local businesses.

Following these brief statements, residents will have the majority of the time in this Forum to ask direct questions of these leaders, state their concerns and share their vision of Berkeley’s future.