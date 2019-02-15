Sunday, February 17, 2019



No city meetings or events found



Monday, February 18, 2019 – Presidents’ Day Holiday



Fake National Emergency Protest, 12 – 1 pm, at San Francisco Federal Building, Organizer – Indivisible SF, www.indivisiblesf.org



https://www.facebook.com/events/371623146774299/



Tax the Rich Rally, Mon, 4 pm – 5 pm, Top of Solano in front of the closed Oaks theater (soon to be a climbing gym), Rain Cancels



Tuesday, February 19, 2019



Berkeley City Council, Tuesday, 6 – 11 pm, 1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room, Agenda Consent items: #4. Expanded Winter Shelter, #5. Recruiting for BPD, #6. Sanitary Sewer Rehab, #7. &8. Filling Vacancies Among Elected Representatives of the Poor, #9. Referral to City Manager to develop Ordinance permitting Cannabis Events and Cesar Chavez Park as an approved venue, #10. Resolution to request Gov Newsom declare a CA Homelessness State of Emergency, Action #14. Density Bonus Ordinance, #15. Contract Pride Industries for Citywide Janitorial Services, #16. Cannabis Number of Retail Establishments and Equity Program, #17.a&b. Living Wage Ordinance, #18. Standby Officers, #19.a&b. Assessment Vacant Properties, #20.a&b. Declaration City of Berkeley will not invest in production or upgrading of weapons – current policy limited to guns, #21. Refer to Planning Commission close loophole allowing prospective project applicants to avoid inclusionary affordable housing -in lieu fee by modifying property lines

Mental Health Commission – Diversity Subcommittee, 6 pm at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

Commission on Aging, 1 – 3 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: #4. Convention of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, #7. Hazard Mitigation Plan, #9. BUSD proposes budget cuts, #10. Pedestrian safety

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Aging_Homepage.aspx

Commission on Labor, 7 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Status Updates Equal Pay and recommendation independent audit of city employee wages, Homeless Youth Policy, Anti-Sweatshop Procurement Ordinance

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Labor_Homepage.aspx

Human Welfare & Community Action Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: #4. Community Agency Applications for FY 2020-2023, #5. Bylaws, #6. Review City Funded Agency Program and Financial Reports – East Bay Community Law center, #7. Hazard Mitigation Plan, #8. Positive Behavior Support for Shelter Plus Care Clients, #9. West Berkeley Air Quality, #10. Closure Alta Bates, #11. Recommendations Possible City Actions to Protect Immigrants and DACA, #12. Areas of Poverty in Berkeley

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Human_Welfare_and_Community_Action_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Mental Health Commission – Membership Subcommittee, 10 – 11 am at 2180 Milvia, 2nd Floor, Ironwood Room

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, February 21, 2019

Land Use, Housing & Economic Development Committee, 10 am, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor, Redwood Room, Agenda: #2. RFP Development of west Berkeley Service Center, #3. Open Doors Initiative – incentivize creation of starter homes for Berkeley City employees and persons of moderate income, intended to provide assistance to homeowners in R1, R1A zones to renovate properties into multi-family condominiums, #4. Refer to City Manager and Planning Commission to Modify BMC 22.20.065 (the affordable Housing Mitigation Fee Act such that fees are levied based on project’s gross residential floor area,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Land_Use,_Housing___Economic_Development.aspx

Black History Celebration, 6 – 8 pm, at Frances Albrier Community Center,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=15716

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, 7 – 11 pm, 1231 Addison St, Agenda: #5. Special Presentation by Brian Augusta & Assoc, Rent Board Legislative Advocates, AB 53 – Ban the Box on rental applications, SCA 1 – Repealing Article 34 of CA State Constitution which places barriers to the development and acquisition of low-rent of low-rent housing prospects, #6. Video about Byron Rumford trailblazing legislation banning racial discrimination in housing, #8. Appeal, #9. Recommended revisions to Rent Board Agenda production

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Rent_Stabilization_Board/Home/RSB_2019_Feb_21.aspx

Design Review Committee, 7 – 10 pm at 1947 Center St, Basement Multi-purpose Room

2100 San Pablo @ Addison – Design Modification to reduce off street parking, add new gross floor area, modify interior layout of commercial and residential uses of approved 4-story mixed use, 96-unit Residential Care Facility

1951 Shattuck @Berkeley Way – demolish 2 existing commercial buildings and construct 120-ft, 12-story mixed-use with 156 residential units and 100-space subterranean parking garage.

Agenda Item #V. LEED Standards for Buildings

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/designreview/

Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Product Panel of Experts, 6:30 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: #4. Media Campaign

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Sugar-Sweetened_Beverage_Product_Panel_of_Experts.aspx

Transportation Commission, 7 – 10 pm at 1326 Allston Way, Corp Yard, Building A Willow Room, Agenda: B.#1. University Ave. Interchange, #2. Stop Sign Warrants, #3. Work Plan Traffic Circles, Vision Zero, #5. Mission Statement, #6. OneWay CarShare

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Transportation_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Friday, February 22 2019

No city meetings or events found

Saturday, February 23, 2019

No U.S. War on Venezuela Demonstration, 12 – 1 pm, Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, http://wellstoneclub.org

Forum – Can We Keep Berkeley a Livable City for All? 10 am – 1 pm, at Francis Albrier Recreation Center, 2800 Park St, Agenda: Conversation between Mayor Jesse Arreguin, Planning director and Berkeley Residents from Every Neighborhood, sponsored by Berkeley Neighborhood Council

Resiliency Fair & Repair Café, 11 am – 3 pm at 1701 San Pablo Ave, Berkeley Adult School, Learn about emergency preparedness, reduce waste, grow and share food, help native habitat thrive, bring your broken item to the Repair Café don’t send it to the trash, for more event info, activities, sponsored by Transition Berkeley https://www.transitionberkeley.org repair café registration https://www.cultureofrepair.org/community-repair-events/

Flyer https://files.constantcontact.com/79bfd5a6601/92faf40f-f5bc-4caf-9d59-b44e45e166c0.pdf

Sunday, February 24, 2019

No city meetings or events found

_____________________

Worth Noting:

Berkeley City Council voted December 11, 2018 to restructure into 6 standing committees. The plan is that City Council will be more efficient if proposed measures, resolutions, ordinances, etc are brought to a standing committee first and flushed out before coming to the full council. The first meeting of the Council Land Use, Housing & Economic Development Policy Committee is Thursday, 10 am and there are important proposals being discussed. For more details of the new structure go to https://www.cityofberkeley.info/citycouncil/

Berkeley City Council February 26 meeting agenda is posted and available for comment. Email comments to council@cityofberkeley.info, Consent items: #3. Dorothy Day House agreement Veterans Memorial Building & Old City Hall, #4. Receipt $150,000 from Kaiser Permanent to support Pathways STAIR Center, #8. $200,000 to clean, paint, repair refuse and recycling bins, #9. . Sanitary Sewer Rehab and Replacement, #12. Traffic Circle Policy Task Force, #13. Resolution to denounce and oppose white nationalist and neo-Nazi groups and actions, #14. Support AB 5, #15. Ensure Sustainability of Berkeley Flea Market, #16. Support AB 177 (Election Day Holiday) Action items: #17.. Proposed location Apothecarium Cannabis Retailer, #18. Sanctuary Contracting Ordinance, #19. City Auditor’s quarterly report, #20. Referral Response: 1000 Person Plan to Address Homelessness, #21. Missing Middle – revision to zoning to foster broader range of housing types. #22. Retirement of Council Ad Hoc Subcommittees Immediate - Community Benefits, Urban Shield, Small Business, Automatic Door Openers, March 31, 2019 – Paid Family Leave and Fair Work Week, Climate Emergency,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2019/02_Feb/City_Council__02-26-2019_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Comment period on the Local Hazard Mitigation plan draft (the Plan for preparing for natural disasters and reducing the impacts) ends February 28.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Mitigation/#Download_the_First_Draft_2019_LHMP

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

_____________________

The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY

23