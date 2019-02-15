On Thursday, 2/14, more than 100 housing rights activists, allies, and public officials convened at The California Endowment for Can’t Build Our Way Out: Community-Based Solutions to the Bay Area Housing Crisis. The East Bay Community Law Center and Urban Habitat formally released their joint report, Rooted In Home.

In a moderated discussion, community experts from across the region shared actionable solutions to the affordability crisis that is pushing thousands of long-term Bay Area residents out of their homes and into the streets. Cynthia Fong (Housing Rights Committee, San Francisco), Needa Bee (The Village, Oakland), and Jocelin Hernandez (Serve the People, San Jose), presented strategies grounded in permanent affordability and dignity, including the formation of community land trusts, effective use of public land, and building the power of tenants and homeless people to create solutions and construct livable shelters for themselves.