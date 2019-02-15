As a parody on a passage in the “Good Book”, “What profit a man when he gaineth access to social media but loses his privacy?”



A recent editorial in the SJ Mercury exposed the latest egregious actions of Facebook targeting young minors paying them $20 per month to capture everything they do on their phones. Facebook offers a weak defense of its actions claiming they were providing informed consent to their young users. Really? Are children as young as 13 mature enough to make such decisions? $20 is a cheap way to invade a youngster’s privacy. The stolen information may haunt them for the rest of their lives. This offer was introduced as early as 2013 action under the radar of parental control.



This mimics the wicked actions of tobacco companies attempting to get young people hooked on their products by handing out free packs of cigarettes.

This makes Zuckerberg’s appearance in Congress, feigning openness and sincerity - a complete sham. Celebrating its 15th anniversary, Facebook has effectively hijacked much of the world’s eyeballs with its social media platform, photo-sharing app, Instagram and the messaging product, WhatsApp.

Around two-thirds of Americans move around like zombies using its social network product. All these new trends in making “Friends” is beautifully encapsulated in Roger McNamee, forthcoming book, “Zucked.”

Many accuse Facebook of fanning teenage narcissism, short attention spans ng anxiety, depression and insecurity. A staggering 59% of Americans claim of being bullied or harassed online. Facebook’s business model is simple - mine users’ private data and sell it to companies for profit.

The Cambridge Analytica fiasco is a prime example of how customers’ data was used for political purposes and very likely impacting the 2016 election in Trump’s favor. The ongoing threats of privacy scream of government oversight. Thus far the government has chosen to give Facebook a free pass.

