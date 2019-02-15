limate change is happening here and now – and I'm terrified.



The latest climate report from the UN says we have only 12 years to transform our economy to preserve the stable climate human civilization has depended on for milenia. We need a massive mobilization of every sector of society on par with what science and justice demand. A Green New Deal will keep Americans safe from climate change and create millions of green jobs. It is common sense policy that is overwhelmingly popular with American people, regardless of political party or where they live. Any presidential candidate who wants to be taken seriously on climate and earn the support of young people needs to support Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Markey’s resolution.