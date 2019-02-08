I stand with Congresswoman Ilhan Omar; and with Angela Davis; and with Michelle Alexander and with President Jimmy Carter and all the other wonderful principled people who dare to speak out against Israel’s racism, apartheid, occupation and terror under which millions of Palestinians suffer.

Israel is guilty of crimes against humanity and Israel represents the last vestiges of settler colonialism in the world, propped up by US military billions and vetoes in the UN to defend its tyranny. I boycott Israeli goods and cultural events. And I sneer in disrespect at the fawning Congressional majorities of both parties and governments of 26 states who can’t justify their outlawing of the boycotting of Israel.

I dare them to arrest us all in the BDS movements. I was born in New York during the Holocaust, brought up a Jew, bar mitzvah’d. Judaism is how I recognize Israel and its supporters for what they are: anti-Semitic tyrants and the font of much anti-Semitism in the world today.