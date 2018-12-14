Arts & Events

The Berkeley Activist's Calendar, Dec. 16-23

Kelly Hammargren, Sustainable Berkeley Coalition
Saturday December 15, 2018 - 09:44:00 AM
The City meeting schedule is light as the holidays approach and Council goes on Winter Recess from December 20 – January 22, 2019 

 

Sunday, December 16, 2018 

No City sponsored events found 

Monday, December 17, 2018 

Support Leonard Powell and Friends of Adeline, 10:30 am, Alameda County Superior Court, 24405 Amador, Hayward, Dept 511, Leonard Powell 1911 Harmon is being sued by City of Berkeley for court payment for $700,000 for remodel (repairs) required by Notice of Substandard Conditions 

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, Agenda: Oath of Office, election Chair,Vice-Chair, Senate Bill 18, 

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/ 

Tax the Rich rally with Occupella sing along, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm on Solano, in front of the closed Oaks Theater, rain cancels 

Tuesday, December 18, 2018  

No City sponsored events or meetings found 

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 

Planning Commission, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, No Agenda posted, no cancellation notice, check before going https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx 

Thursday, December 20, 2018 

Design Review Committee, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 

1717 University – Preliminary Design Review Modification, add 1 studio unit in 5-story, 57’8” tall mixed use with 29 dwellings, 6 auto and 40 bicycle parking spaces 

2628 Shattuck – Continued Preliminary Design Review, demolish single story care facility, construct 6-story mixed use with 78 dwellings, 45 vehicle and 65 bicycle parking spaces 

1951 Shattuck - Advisory Comments, demolish 2 existing commercial buildings, construct 120 ft, 12-story mixed use with 156 dwelling units, 100 space subterranean parking garage, 

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/designreview/ 

Visit from Santa, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Frances Albrier Community Center, San Pablo Park 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=15604 

Friday, December 21 2018 

No City sponsored events or meetings found 

Saturday, December 22, 2018 

No City Sponsored events found 

Sunday, December 23, 2018 

No City Sponsored events found 

_____________ 

 

 

The meeting list is posted in the Berkeley Daily Planet under Berkeley Activist’s Calendar 

www.berkeleydailyplanet.com 

 

The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website. 

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html 

 

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY 

 

 

 