Arts & Events

The City meeting schedule is light as the holidays approach and Council goes on Winter Recess from December 20 – January 22, 2019

Sunday, December 16, 2018

No City sponsored events found

Monday, December 17, 2018

Support Leonard Powell and Friends of Adeline, 10:30 am, Alameda County Superior Court, 24405 Amador, Hayward, Dept 511, Leonard Powell 1911 Harmon is being sued by City of Berkeley for court payment for $700,000 for remodel (repairs) required by Notice of Substandard Conditions

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, Agenda: Oath of Office, election Chair,Vice-Chair, Senate Bill 18,

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Tax the Rich rally with Occupella sing along, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm on Solano, in front of the closed Oaks Theater, rain cancels

Tuesday, December 18, 2018

No City sponsored events or meetings found

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

Planning Commission, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, No Agenda posted, no cancellation notice, check before going https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, December 20, 2018

Design Review Committee, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda:

1717 University – Preliminary Design Review Modification, add 1 studio unit in 5-story, 57’8” tall mixed use with 29 dwellings, 6 auto and 40 bicycle parking spaces

2628 Shattuck – Continued Preliminary Design Review, demolish single story care facility, construct 6-story mixed use with 78 dwellings, 45 vehicle and 65 bicycle parking spaces

1951 Shattuck - Advisory Comments, demolish 2 existing commercial buildings, construct 120 ft, 12-story mixed use with 156 dwelling units, 100 space subterranean parking garage,

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/designreview/

Visit from Santa, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Frances Albrier Community Center, San Pablo Park

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=15604

Friday, December 21 2018

No City sponsored events or meetings found

Saturday, December 22, 2018

No City Sponsored events found

Sunday, December 23, 2018

No City Sponsored events found

_____________

The meeting list is posted in the Berkeley Daily Planet under Berkeley Activist’s Calendar

www.berkeleydailyplanet.com

The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY