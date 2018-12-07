Arts & Events

Sunday, December 9, 2018



No City Sponsored events found



Monday, December 10, 2018



Housing Advisory Commission – Housing Trust Fund Subcommittee, 2:00 pm, 2180 Milvia, Dogwood Conf. Room, Agenda: Recommendation to Reissue RFP to Consider Measure O Funds, Proposals Received 1638 Stuart (Land Trust), 1900 alcatraz (Satellite Affordable Housing ), Predevelopment Loan for 2001 ashby



Youth Commission, 6:30 pm, 1730 Oregon St, Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Services Center, Agenda: team Building Exercise, Response to San Pablo Shooting, Youth Homelessness, Gender Neutral Bathrooms,



Tax the Rich rally with Occupella sing along, Cancelled

Tuesday, December 11, 2018

CNA – CHE – Press Conference 4:45 pm, 2180 Milvia, Stand Up to Save Alta Bates

Berkeley City Council, Tuesday, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 1231 Addison, BUSD Board Room, (last scheduled meeting before winter break) Agenda: 4. Authorization to Study economic and fiscal impacts of UC Berkeley on City of Berkeley, 8. Authorize Citywide Restroom Assessment, 9. Authorize analysis of fees and other impacts on development project feasibility, 12. 5-yr Contract for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, 13. Measure M. Street Rehabilitation Project, 14. Support SB3342 – Housing, Opportunity, Mobility and Equity Act, 15. 5-yr Street Rehabilitation Plan, 16. a.&b. Single Use Foodware and Litter Reduction Plan, 20. Establish Traffic Circle Policy Task Force, 21. Send Letter to Sutter Health requesting a plan to Retrofit/Rebuild Alta Bates or sell to another operator, 23. Expand control of flavored tobacco, 24. Refer to City Manager to establish RV waste discharge facility on City Property and equitable administrative fee program. B. Reclassify Zoning for 1050 Parker / 2621 Tenth Street from Light Industrial to Commercial to allow for 4-story / 50 ft height, Adopt CEQA findings, C. Structure for Standing Policy Committees, D. Provide Direction to City Manager and Planning Dept on Number of Cannabis Retail Establishments and Creation of Equity Program, E. Short Term Referral to Planning Commission and Design Review Urban Forestry Ordinance Requiring Tree Planting upon Completion of New Residential and Certain Alterations, F. a.&b. Mandatory and Recommended Green Stormwater Infrastructure in New and Existing Redevelopments or Properties, 26. Referral to City Manager to Update Housing Pipeline Report to Address Timeline between Planning Entitlements and Submission of Building Permit Applications and consider Reasons for Delay, 27. Single Use Disposable Foodware and Litter Reduction Ordinance.

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

Board of Library Trustees, 6:30 pm, 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda: Presentation Berkeley Public Library Foundation, Budget Priorities for the FY 2020 & 2021

Police Review Commission, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Subcommittee reports & action Homeless Encampments, Safety for Sex Workers, Lexipol Policies, Body-worn Cameras Policy, Temporary Custody of Juveniles, Adult abuse, Discriminatory Harassment, Child Abuse, BPD Reponse to August 5, 2018 Protests, Pre-emptive confiscation of Sound Truck, Audio recordings, communications using personal devices, Letter to Manager/City Council regarding follow- up on CPE (Community Policing Equity) recommendations, After Action Reports and Public records Requests, Time Limit for Investigations, Commissioner Training

Thursday, December 13 2018

Community Environmental Advisory Commission, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda: Reports: Toxics Management Division, Subcommittees and Liaisons, Discussion/Action: Lead Paint Issue, Microfiber, Cigarette-Butt Pilot Project, Climate Mobilization, Fire-Fuel Reductions, CO2 Label for Gas Stations, Bee Updates, Green Infrastructure

Mental Health Commission, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: National Standards for Cultural and Linguistically Appropriate Services, Unruh Civil Rights Action, 2018-2019 Work Plan, By-Laws, Policies and Procedures Manual

Zoning Adjustments Board, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers

2555 Fulton – Convert 10-bedroom community care facility to 8-bedroom dwelling with parking in rear yard, Staff Recommend Approve

1526 Sixth Street – Demolish portion of 2,216 sq ft mixed use building expand to 3280 sq ft and convert to office use, construct new dwelling unit within expanded building, four parking spaces, Staff Recommend Approve

1050 Parker St Medical Office Building – modification of Use Permit, Staff Recommendation Continue

Pardee Block Parking Lot Project (1010, 1014, 1016 Carlton, 2700, 2712, 2714 Tenth St, 1001, 1003, 1013 Pardee) 43,847 sq ft surface parking lot, Staff Recommendation continue

2777 Shattuck – Review Use Permit, Staff Recommendation hold public hearing, take no further action

Friday, December 14, 2018

Reduced City Service Day

Saturday, December 15, 2018

No City Sponsored events found

Sunday, December 16, 2018

No City Sponsored events found

