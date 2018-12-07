Page One

How Berkeley Voted in November’s High Turnout Election

Rob Wrenn
Friday December 07, 2018 - 01:15:00 PM
Bookmark and Share

Wicks won by 250 votes; Prop 10 won big

The Alameda County Registrar of Voters has certified the results of the November Election and released the Statement of Vote with a breakdown by precinct and city.

Berkeley votes supported affordable housing funding in November, voting overwhelmingly for Proposition 1 which authorizes $4 billion in bonds for affordable housing, and for the local affordable housing bond measure, Measure O. State and local bond funds, along with County affordable housing bond funds approved in 2016 and Measure U-1 revenues, will be able to help fund a substantial amount of below market affordable housing in Berkeley. 

Berkeley also affirmed strong support for rent control by supporting Proposition 10. Alameda County and San Francisco County were the only counties where a majority of voters supported Proposition 10 to repeal the Costa Hawkins bill’s ban on extending the power of local governments to enact additional rent control measures. The percentage voting Yes in Berkeley, 64.7%, was the highest in the state. As previously reported in the Planet, the Tenant Convention slate of Rent Board candidates swept all five seats, their victory aided by the absence of a full slate of candidates running against them. 

 

Proposition 10 and Statewide Races

Cities with majorities voting for Prop 10 

Berkeley 64.7% 

Inglewood 61.6% 

Los Angeles 57.6% 

Santa Monica 57.4% 

Davis 56.2% 

Richmond 54.5% 

Burbank 53.9% 

Glendale 53.6% 

Santa Cruz 53.0% 

San Francisco 52.9% 

Alameda Co. 51.8% 

 

Majorities in some smaller cities in Los Angeles County also supported Prop 10, which came close to passing in L.A. County, with 49.5%. 

Berkeley voters overwhelmingly supported Democratic candidates in all races for statewide offices. In the race for the U.S. Senate, where two Democrats made the November runoff, incumbent Diane Feinstein was supported over Kevin DeLeon, with DeLeon winning in some flatland precincts. Outgoing AD-15 Assembly member Tony Thurmond was elected statewide over Marshall Tuck for Superintendent of Public Instruction, with 51.9%. Here in Berkeley, Thurmond received 80% of the vote. In the race for Governor, Republican candidate John Cox only managed 5.3% of the vote, though that is an improvement over the 3.2% Trump received in the 2016 presidential election. 

Berkeley voters backed Proposition 3, State Water Bonds, by 52% to 48% margin. The Sierra Club and other environmental groups opposed Prop 3 which lost narrowly statewide, 50.7% to 49.3%. Berkeley voters strongly rejected Republican-backed measures to reduce taxes, rejecting both Prop 5 and Prop 6, which both failed statewide. A majority of Berkeley voters also voted for Prop 8 to regulate kidney dialysis treatment charges; that measure failed statewide by 60%-40%. 

How Berkeley Voted, Selected State and Local Races

Candidate or Measure 

 Votes 

 Percent 
Proposition 1  

Affordable Housing bonds 

 Yes 46,400 

 86.3 
Proposition 2 

Mentally ill homeless 

housing 

 Yes 46,699 

 86.1 
Proposition 3 Water Bonds 

 Yes 27,523 

 51.8 
Proposition 5 

Senior Property tax reduction 

  

No 44,938 

  

81.8 
Proposition 6 

Repeal of Fuel tax 

  

No 51,206 

  

91.3 
Proposition 8 

Regulate Kidney Dialysis 

  

Yes 33,278 

  

61.0 
Proposition 10 

Repeal of Costa Hawkins 

  

Yes 36,245 

  

64.7 
 

U.S. Senator 

  

  
Diane Feinstein 

 31,889 

 56.9 
Kevin DeLeon 

 24,139 

 43.1 
 

Governor 

  

  
Gavin Newsom 

 53,835 

 94.7 
John Cox 

 3,016 

 5.3 
 

Supt. of Public Instruction 

  

  
Tony Thurmond 

 39,399 

 80.0 
Marshall Tuck 

 9,828 

 20.0 
 

Berkeley Measure O 

Affordable housing bonds 

  

Yes 42,384 

  

77.5 
 

Berkeley Measure P 

Homeless services 

  

Yes 39,337 

  

72.4 
 

Berkeley voters easily passed Measures O & P to fund affordable housing and homeless services. Measure O fell short of the two-thirds required for a bond measure in only a few of the City’s most affluent precincts, including in one precinct above Claremont Ave. in District 8 and in a few precincts in the Northeast Berkeley hills in District 6. There was overwhelming support for the bond measure throughout the flatlands. 

Berkeley City Council 

In Berkeley’s City Council races, the two incumbents seeking re-election, Kate Harrison, in District 4, and Lori Droste, in District 8, won re-election by comfortable margins, finishing first in every precinct in their respective districts by solid margins. 

In District 1, the closest race for Council this year, for the seat held since 1992 by Linda Maio, Rashi Kesarwani, who fell short of 50% of first choice votes, defeated Igor Tregub by picking up more support than Tregub from supporters of third place candidate Margo Scheuler. Igor came in ahead of Kesarwani in four of the District’s 14 precincts and was one vote short of Kesarwani in one other West Berkeley precinct. 

In District 7, the student super-majority district, represented since 1996 by Kriss Worthington, Rigel Robinson, a recent UC grad, easily defeated Ces Rosales, 56.5% to 34.5%. Rosales won two of three South of Dwight precincts, the ones that have substantial homeowner populations, while Robinson won all the near campus student precincts north of Dwight Way. Turnout was poor in District 7. Only 3,259 people cast ballots, of only 6,014 registered to vote, resulting in a turnout of 54.2%. By contrast, in District 1, with a hotly contested Council race, 11,070 were registered to vote and 8,609 ballots were cast, a turnout of 77.8%, above the citywide average of 73.7%. 

As previously reported in the Planet, Jenny Wong was elected Auditor with 92% of the vote; and Ty Alper, Ka’dijah Brown and Julie Sinai ran far ahead of three other candidates in the School Board race. 

Assembly District 15: Wicks edges Beckles in Berkeley 

In the hotly contested race for Assembly District 15, Buffy Wicks, who broke all previous records for spending in an AD-15 race, and who benefited by independent expenditures made by special interest groups that paid for hit piece mailers, edged Richmond City Councilmember Jovanka Beckles by 250 votes. Voting following the usual pattern in Berkeley. Beckles defeated Wicks in the five flatlands covering Downtown, Central, South and West Berkeley, and in student areas, which have historically favored more progressive candidates, while losing in the City’s most affluent districts, 5, 6, and 8, which include the Berkeley Hills, which have traditionally voted for more moderate candidates. Beckles won majorities only in her home town of Richmond, in San Pablo, and in some of the unincorporated areas of the Contra Costa portion of the District. Beckles lost badly in more affluent areas like Kensington and Piedmont. Turnout in Richmond was poor compared to turnout in Berkeley and the part of Oakland in AD-15. 

 

City 

 Beckles 

margin 

 Beckles 

percent 

 Turnout 

percent 
 

Richmond 

  

+689 

  

51.2 

  

57.5 
San Pablo 

 +551 

 55.2 

 49.0 
Berkeley 

 -250 

 49.8 

 73.7 
Unincorporated CC 

 -253 

 47.9 

 56.6 
Emeryville 

 -383 

 45.6 

 72.4 
El Sobrante 

 -393 

 45.4 

 59.1 
Pinole 

 -937 

 43.0 

 60.4 
Albany 

 -1083 

 43.4 

 78.7 
Kensington 

 -1111 

 32.8 

 79.8 
Hercules 

 -1421 

 41.3 

 56.3 
El Cerrito 

 -1506 

 43.6 

 73.7 
Piedmont 

 -3309 

 22.9 

 82.0 
Oakland 

 -4772 

 44.9 

 79.1 
 

AD 15 Total 

  

-14,178 

  

46.4 

  

 
Unincorporated Contra Costa County in AD 15 includes North 

Richmond, Rollingwood, East Richmond Heights. El Sobrante and 

Kensington, also unincorporated places, are listed separately and 

not included in total for “Unincorported CC”. 

 

 

Vote for Beckles and Wicks  

by Berkeley City Council Districts 

District 

 Beckles 

 Wicks 

 percent Beckles 

4220 

 3869 

 52.2 

4041 

 3112 

 56.5 

4432 

 2865 

 60.7 

3036 

 2584 

 54.0 

3742 

 5690 

 39.7 

2944 

 4329 

 40.5 

1735 

 1150 

 60.1 

2934 

 3735 

 44.0 
Citywide 

 27084 

 27334 

 49.8 
Turnout and Voting by Mail 

Turnout in Berkeley was at record levels for a non-presidential year. More than 18,000 more votes were cast this year than in 2014. This year’s count fell a little more than 7000 votes short of the number of votes cast in the 2016 presidential election. Vote by mail ballots accounted for 71.3% of ballots cast in Berkeley this year as voting at the polls continues to decline. 58.1% had voted by mail in 2014 and 64.8% in 2016. 

 

Turnout in Berkeley, November Elections, 1988-2018 

 
Year 

 Registration 

 Ballots Cast 

 Turnout (%) 
2018 

 79,154 

 58,367 

 73.7 
2016 

 83,778 

 65,430 

 78.1 
2014 

 79,928 

 40,301 

 50.4 
2012 

 82,104 

 60,559 

 73.7 
2010 

 78,631 

 49,640 

 63.1 
2008 

 86,020 

 66,703 

 77.5 
2006 

 69,780 

 46,166 

 66.2 
2004 

 78,638 

 60,818 

 77.3 
2002 

 70,184 

 41,363 

 58.9 
2000 

 72,299 

 54,684 

 75.6 
1998 

 73,848 

 44,343 

 60.0 
1996 

 87,355 

 52,478 

 60.0 
1994 

 81,119 

 49,250 

 60.7 
1992 

 85,540 

 60,546 

 70.8 
1990 

 73,466 

 47,393 

 64.5 
1988 

 79,341 

 58,641 

 73.9 
 

 

Official Results from Statement of Vote 

Berkeley City Council -November 6 Election 

City Council 

District 1 

 Number of Votes 

 Percent of Votes 
Rashi Kesarwani 

 3491 

 44.5% 
Igor Tregub 

 2803 

 35.7% 
Margo Schueler 

 1213 

 15.5% 
Mary Behm-Steinberg 

 358 

 4.6% 
 

District 4 

  

  
Kate Harrison 

 2881 

 52.9% 
Ben Gould 

 1905 

 35.0% 
Greg Magofna 

 661 

 12.1% 
 

District 7 

  

  
Rigel Robinson 

 1580 

 56.5% 
Ces Rosales 

 964 

 34.5% 
Aidan Hill 

 251 

 9.0% 
 

District 8 

  

  
Lori Droste 

 3667 

 56.2% 
Mary Kay Lacey 

 1986 

 30.5% 
Alfred Twu 

 690 

 10.6% 
Russ Tilleman 

 180 

 2.8% 
Does not include small number of write-in votes. 

These results are slightly different from the results published on the Planet site on November 19, which were based on the final update when counting finished. 