Wicks won by 250 votes; Prop 10 won big



The Alameda County Registrar of Voters has certified the results of the November Election and released the Statement of Vote with a breakdown by precinct and city.



Berkeley votes supported affordable housing funding in November, voting overwhelmingly for Proposition 1 which authorizes $4 billion in bonds for affordable housing, and for the local affordable housing bond measure, Measure O. State and local bond funds, along with County affordable housing bond funds approved in 2016 and Measure U-1 revenues, will be able to help fund a substantial amount of below market affordable housing in Berkeley.

Berkeley also affirmed strong support for rent control by supporting Proposition 10. Alameda County and San Francisco County were the only counties where a majority of voters supported Proposition 10 to repeal the Costa Hawkins bill’s ban on extending the power of local governments to enact additional rent control measures. The percentage voting Yes in Berkeley, 64.7%, was the highest in the state. As previously reported in the Planet, the Tenant Convention slate of Rent Board candidates swept all five seats, their victory aided by the absence of a full slate of candidates running against them.

Proposition 10 and Statewide Races

Berkeley 64.7%

Inglewood 61.6%

Los Angeles 57.6%

Santa Monica 57.4%

Davis 56.2%

Richmond 54.5%

Burbank 53.9%

Glendale 53.6%

Santa Cruz 53.0%

San Francisco 52.9%

Alameda Co. 51.8%

Majorities in some smaller cities in Los Angeles County also supported Prop 10, which came close to passing in L.A. County, with 49.5%.

Berkeley voters overwhelmingly supported Democratic candidates in all races for statewide offices. In the race for the U.S. Senate, where two Democrats made the November runoff, incumbent Diane Feinstein was supported over Kevin DeLeon, with DeLeon winning in some flatland precincts. Outgoing AD-15 Assembly member Tony Thurmond was elected statewide over Marshall Tuck for Superintendent of Public Instruction, with 51.9%. Here in Berkeley, Thurmond received 80% of the vote. In the race for Governor, Republican candidate John Cox only managed 5.3% of the vote, though that is an improvement over the 3.2% Trump received in the 2016 presidential election.

Berkeley voters backed Proposition 3, State Water Bonds, by 52% to 48% margin. The Sierra Club and other environmental groups opposed Prop 3 which lost narrowly statewide, 50.7% to 49.3%. Berkeley voters strongly rejected Republican-backed measures to reduce taxes, rejecting both Prop 5 and Prop 6, which both failed statewide. A majority of Berkeley voters also voted for Prop 8 to regulate kidney dialysis treatment charges; that measure failed statewide by 60%-40%.

How Berkeley Voted, Selected State and Local Races

Candidate or Measure Votes Percent Proposition 1 Affordable Housing bonds Yes 46,400 86.3 Proposition 2 Mentally ill homeless housing Yes 46,699 86.1 Proposition 3 Water Bonds Yes 27,523 51.8 Proposition 5 Senior Property tax reduction No 44,938 81.8 Proposition 6 Repeal of Fuel tax No 51,206 91.3 Proposition 8 Regulate Kidney Dialysis Yes 33,278 61.0 Proposition 10 Repeal of Costa Hawkins Yes 36,245 64.7 U.S. Senator Diane Feinstein 31,889 56.9 Kevin DeLeon 24,139 43.1 Governor Gavin Newsom 53,835 94.7 John Cox 3,016 5.3 Supt. of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond 39,399 80.0 Marshall Tuck 9,828 20.0 Berkeley Measure O Affordable housing bonds Yes 42,384 77.5 Berkeley Measure P Homeless services Yes 39,337 72.4

Berkeley voters easily passed Measures O & P to fund affordable housing and homeless services. Measure O fell short of the two-thirds required for a bond measure in only a few of the City’s most affluent precincts, including in one precinct above Claremont Ave. in District 8 and in a few precincts in the Northeast Berkeley hills in District 6. There was overwhelming support for the bond measure throughout the flatlands.

Berkeley City Council

In Berkeley’s City Council races, the two incumbents seeking re-election, Kate Harrison, in District 4, and Lori Droste, in District 8, won re-election by comfortable margins, finishing first in every precinct in their respective districts by solid margins.

In District 1, the closest race for Council this year, for the seat held since 1992 by Linda Maio, Rashi Kesarwani, who fell short of 50% of first choice votes, defeated Igor Tregub by picking up more support than Tregub from supporters of third place candidate Margo Scheuler. Igor came in ahead of Kesarwani in four of the District’s 14 precincts and was one vote short of Kesarwani in one other West Berkeley precinct.

In District 7, the student super-majority district, represented since 1996 by Kriss Worthington, Rigel Robinson, a recent UC grad, easily defeated Ces Rosales, 56.5% to 34.5%. Rosales won two of three South of Dwight precincts, the ones that have substantial homeowner populations, while Robinson won all the near campus student precincts north of Dwight Way. Turnout was poor in District 7. Only 3,259 people cast ballots, of only 6,014 registered to vote, resulting in a turnout of 54.2%. By contrast, in District 1, with a hotly contested Council race, 11,070 were registered to vote and 8,609 ballots were cast, a turnout of 77.8%, above the citywide average of 73.7%.

As previously reported in the Planet, Jenny Wong was elected Auditor with 92% of the vote; and Ty Alper, Ka’dijah Brown and Julie Sinai ran far ahead of three other candidates in the School Board race.

Assembly District 15: Wicks edges Beckles in Berkeley

In the hotly contested race for Assembly District 15, Buffy Wicks, who broke all previous records for spending in an AD-15 race, and who benefited by independent expenditures made by special interest groups that paid for hit piece mailers, edged Richmond City Councilmember Jovanka Beckles by 250 votes. Voting following the usual pattern in Berkeley. Beckles defeated Wicks in the five flatlands covering Downtown, Central, South and West Berkeley, and in student areas, which have historically favored more progressive candidates, while losing in the City’s most affluent districts, 5, 6, and 8, which include the Berkeley Hills, which have traditionally voted for more moderate candidates. Beckles won majorities only in her home town of Richmond, in San Pablo, and in some of the unincorporated areas of the Contra Costa portion of the District. Beckles lost badly in more affluent areas like Kensington and Piedmont. Turnout in Richmond was poor compared to turnout in Berkeley and the part of Oakland in AD-15.

City Beckles margin Beckles percent Turnout percent Richmond +689 51.2 57.5 San Pablo +551 55.2 49.0 Berkeley -250 49.8 73.7 Unincorporated CC -253 47.9 56.6 Emeryville -383 45.6 72.4 El Sobrante -393 45.4 59.1 Pinole -937 43.0 60.4 Albany -1083 43.4 78.7 Kensington -1111 32.8 79.8 Hercules -1421 41.3 56.3 El Cerrito -1506 43.6 73.7 Piedmont -3309 22.9 82.0 Oakland -4772 44.9 79.1 AD 15 Total -14,178 46.4

Unincorporated Contra Costa County in AD 15 includes North

Richmond, Rollingwood, East Richmond Heights. El Sobrante and

Kensington, also unincorporated places, are listed separately and

not included in total for “Unincorported CC”.

Vote for Beckles and Wicks

by Berkeley City Council Districts

District Beckles Wicks percent Beckles 1 4220 3869 52.2 2 4041 3112 56.5 3 4432 2865 60.7 4 3036 2584 54.0 5 3742 5690 39.7 6 2944 4329 40.5 7 1735 1150 60.1 8 2934 3735 44.0 Citywide 27084 27334 49.8

Turnout in Berkeley was at record levels for a non-presidential year. More than 18,000 more votes were cast this year than in 2014. This year’s count fell a little more than 7000 votes short of the number of votes cast in the 2016 presidential election. Vote by mail ballots accounted for 71.3% of ballots cast in Berkeley this year as voting at the polls continues to decline. 58.1% had voted by mail in 2014 and 64.8% in 2016.

Turnout in Berkeley, November Elections, 1988-2018 Year Registration Ballots Cast Turnout (%) 2018 79,154 58,367 73.7 2016 83,778 65,430 78.1 2014 79,928 40,301 50.4 2012 82,104 60,559 73.7 2010 78,631 49,640 63.1 2008 86,020 66,703 77.5 2006 69,780 46,166 66.2 2004 78,638 60,818 77.3 2002 70,184 41,363 58.9 2000 72,299 54,684 75.6 1998 73,848 44,343 60.0 1996 87,355 52,478 60.0 1994 81,119 49,250 60.7 1992 85,540 60,546 70.8 1990 73,466 47,393 64.5 1988 79,341 58,641 73.9

Official Results from Statement of Vote

Berkeley City Council -November 6 Election

City Council District 1 Number of Votes Percent of Votes Rashi Kesarwani 3491 44.5% Igor Tregub 2803 35.7% Margo Schueler 1213 15.5% Mary Behm-Steinberg 358 4.6% District 4 Kate Harrison 2881 52.9% Ben Gould 1905 35.0% Greg Magofna 661 12.1% District 7 Rigel Robinson 1580 56.5% Ces Rosales 964 34.5% Aidan Hill 251 9.0% District 8 Lori Droste 3667 56.2% Mary Kay Lacey 1986 30.5% Alfred Twu 690 10.6% Russ Tilleman 180 2.8%

Does not include small number of write-in votes.

These results are slightly different from the results published on the Planet site on November 19, which were based on the final update when counting finished.