Arts & Events

Sunday, December 2, 2018



No City Sponsored events found



Monday, December 3, 2018



Parks and Waterfront Commission – Subcommittee of Parks Capital Projects with Public Works Subcommittee on T1, 1:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, Cypress Room, Agenda: T1 Project Prioritization

Personnel Board, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Amend Classification of Facilities Superintendent, Equipment Superintendent, and Parks Superintendent, Amend Salary Public Works Maintenance Superintendent,

Tax the Rich rally with Occupella sing along, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,

Tuesday, December 4, 2018

Berkeley City Council, Tuesday, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 1231 Addison, BUSD Board Room, Agenda: 8. Adopt Shared Scooter Program, 9. Appointment of Council Vice President for 1 yr term, 10. Appointment Sophie Hahn as Council Vice President, 11. Revitalize Civic center Park Fountain, 12. Authorize Additional Winter Shelter, C. Modifications Zoning Ordinance to Support Small Businesses, 13. Reclassify Zoning for 1050 Parker / 2621 Tenth Street from Light Industrial to Commercial to allow for 4-story / 50 ft height, Adopt CEQA findings, D. Structure for Standing Policy Committees, E. Provide Direction to City Manager and Planning Dept on Number of Cannabis Retail Establishments and Creation of Equity Program, F. Short Term Referral to Planning Commission and Design Review Requiring Tree Planting upon Completion of New Residential and Certain Alterations, 15. a.&b. Mandatory and Recommended Green Stormwater Infrastructure in New and Existing Redevelopments or Properties, 16. Allow Mayor and City Council employees to serve as a Commissioner

Wednesday, December 5, 2018

Disaster and Fire Safety Commission, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 997 Cedar St, Fire Department Training Center, Agenda: 4. CPUC Wildfire Mitigation Plans, 5. T1 Information Report, 6. Emergency Response to Camp Fire, 7. City of Berkeley Evacuation Plan, 8. Local Hazard Mitigation Plan, 9. Wildfire Safety Planning

Energy Commission - Fossil Free Subcommittee, 8:00 am, 2000 University Ave, Au Coquelet, Agenda: Establish Date to be Fossil Free, Oppose further transportation of oil, gas, coal, Full implementation of Deep Green Building, Transitioning city to all EV, 100% renewable energy by 2030, opposition to off-shore drilling, rapid adoption of renewable energy sources, affordable densification of cities and low-emissions public transportation,

Energy Commission - Regular Commission Meeting, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center Agenda: 4. T1 Infrastructure Bond, 6. Draft Ordinance on Reducing Tax for Qualifying for Electrification, Energy Efficiency and Water Conservation Retrofits, 7. Recommendation of the Fossil Free Subcommittee

Planning Commission, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center Agenda: 9. Public Hearing Modifications to Cannabis Use Chapter – Retail Nursery Microbusiness, 10. Discussion Bicycle Parking standards

Thursday, December 6, 2018

Berkeley City Council Special Meeting, Thur, 4:00 pm, 1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room, Agenda Updates of the following: Climate Action Plan, T1 Infrastructure Bond, City Strategic Plan, 10. Reassessing Disaster Survival Priorities

Landmarks Preservation Commission, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 5. A. Pending Changes to State Historic Resources Commission, B. Annual Report to State Office of Historic Preservation, 6. A. 2415 Blake – landmark or Structure of Merit Designation, B. 1 & 5 Canyon Road - landmark or Structure of Merit Designation, C. 1414 Walnut Ave – alteration to City Landmark, D. 2740 & 2744 Telegraph – alterations to City Landmark, E. 2140 Shattuck – alteration to City Landmark

Friday, December 7, 2018

No City meetings found

Saturday, December 8, 2018

Public Works Commission – Special Meeting, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm, 1326 Allston Way, Willow Room, City of Berkeley Corporation Yard, Check before going, website notes no December meeting, however, Berkeley Community Calendar lists special meeting on Saturday, December 8, no agenda/meeting posted

Winter on the Waterfront & Lighted Boat Parade, 2:00 pm – 6:30 pm, Berkeley Yacht Club,

Sunday, December 9, 2018

No City Sponsored events found

Worth Noting

Tuesday, December 11, City Council meeting agenda available for comment: 4. Authorization to Study economic and fiscal impacts of UC Berkeley on City of Berkeley, 8. Authorize Citywide Restroom Assessment, 9. Authorize analysis of fees and other impacts on development project feasibility, 12. 5-yr Contract fo Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, 13. Measure M. Street Rehabilitation Project, 14. Support SB3342 – Housing, Opportunity, Mobility and Equity Act, 15. 5-yr Street Rehabilitation Plan, 16. a.&b. Single Use Foodware and Litter Reduction Plan, 20. Establish Traffic Circle Policy Task Force, 21. Send Letter to Sutter Health requesting a plan to Retrofit/Rebuild Alta Bates or sell to another operator, 23. Expand control of flavored tobacco, 24. Refer to City Manager to establish RV waste discharge facility on City Property and equitable administrative fee program. https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/12_Dec/City_Council__12-11-2018_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

The meeting list is posted in the Berkeley Daily Planet under Berkeley Activist’s Calendar

The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

