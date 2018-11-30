Another dark chapter is unfolding in the reign of Donald Trump. He has already dragged America into the gutter trashing old alliances, obsessed with maintaining his power and disparaging his critics. His latest target was Rep. Adam Schiff who he insulted calling him “little Adam Schitt”. He ignored CIA conclusions that there was a high probability that Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) was guilty of ordering the strangulation and dismemberment of Washington Post reporter, Kashoggi.

The Saudi’s “vehement” denial of MBS’s involvement was good enough for Trump who earlier boasted he and Jared Kushner had made millions from their relationship with the demonic MBS. As Mueller’s dragnet grows tighter, Trump has abandoned any attempt at civility and has become more and more incoherent lashing out at reporters and muttering, “witch hunt, no collusion.” An innocent person should have nothing to fear but Trump’s actions seem consumed with guilt.

He and his silent supporters have delivered an unmistakable message to the world’s autocrats that the US is no longer concerned with human rights and the rule of law and the plight of Saudi dissidents imprisoned and tortured. The Bible and Christ’s teaching have long been abandoned. The evangelicals have become totally irrelevant by their failure to challenge the antichrist rhetoric and actions of Trump.