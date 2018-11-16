A man entered a home in South Berkeley and sexually battered a female resident early this morning, police reported.

The assault and battery were reported just before 6 a.m. in the 2400 block of Blake Street, according to police. The suspect also stole property from the house.

He is described by police as a 20- to 30-year-old black man with a dark complexion, square-shaped face, clean shave, balding or very short hair and a medium build.

Police said he is about 5 feet 6 inches tall wearing an orange polo shirt with three buttons that is solid-colored and striped below the chest area.

Anyone who has information about the suspect is asked to call police at (510) 981-5716.

