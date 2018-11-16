Arts & Events

Sunday, November 25

The City's Holiday Food Drive continues for all of November. Open daily from 8:30 am-6 pm. Donations can be made at all City Community Centers, Pools, or at the Recreation Customer Service Hub. Hours vary by location. Please call 981-6656 for more information.

Indivisible East Bay Meeting, on Sun., Nov. 25, from 1– 3:30 pm, at the Berkeley Sports Basement, 2727 Milvia St.- Help map out the work ahead with the new Congress and the Current Occupant( of the White House). RSVP here. It’s a potluck event so feel free to bring something to share if you are inclined. --See:

https://indivisibleeb.org/event/nov-25-amm/

Monday, November 26

Children, Youth, and Recreation Commission, Mon, Nov. 26, from 7– 8:30 pm at Frances Albrier Center in San Pablo Park, 2800 Park St. No agenda listed, for more info see:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Children_Youth_and_Recreation_Commission/#Current_Year

City Council Agenda Committee, Mon.,Nov. 26, from 2:30 – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia St., 6th Flr Redwood Conf. Room. Planning for the Dec.4-City Council Meeting. E-mail your comments to City Council at <council@cityofberkeley.info>

On agenda: Item 3-Commissions schedule and reports; Item 4-Economic and fiscal impact study; Item5-Housing trust fund and inspection service; Item 7-Citywide restroom assessment service; Item 12 & 14- Measure M street rehab and Public Works street repair plans; Item 13-Proposal of support for SB3342 the HOME Act, Item 18-Establish a Traffic Circle Task Force/commission membership and overview focus; Item 19-Follow-up on Sutter-Health/Alta-Bates Hospital issues and plans; Item21- To amend BMC on sale of flavored tobacco products; Item 22-To establish an RV waste service and facility; Item 25a-b,27- Zero Waste Commission reports and proposal for single-use foodware and litter reduction policy. --See:;

Tuesday, November 27

Berkeley City Council, Tue, Nov. 27, from 4 pm – 11:00 pm, at 2134 MLK Jr Way, City Council

Chambers. On agenda: 4 pm - Special Work Session, on agenda: 1-Labor negotiations, 2-Pending city litigation;

6-11 pm – Regular meeting, on agenda: Item 1-Formal bid and proposal process; Item 4 & 9- Contract for GoBerkeley residential shared-parking pilot program and for specific area new meters; Item 6-Recycling reaffirmation resolution for single stream and out-sourcing process including new transfer station redesign bond; Item 7-Propose PRC to extend BPD officer investigations and discipline process time limit; Item B-Proposed lobbyist registration and Revolving Door Ordinance process; Item D-a&b, Find vehicle encampment locations; Item F- Allow city staff and admin to serve on public commission; Item G- Proposed HAC program for a City small site housing loan program; Item 10-Cannabis ordinance; Item 11-End to homelessness programs; Item 13-Proposed whistle-blower protection program and policy; --see:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/10_Oct/City_Council__10-02-2018_-

_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

George Florence Park Play Area Renovation Project – Workshops, Tue, Nov. 27, from 6-7:30 pm, at 1125 University Ave. West Branch Public Library. For public input and feed back on park design, --see:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=15671

Wednesday, November 28

Human Welfare & Community Action Commission, Wed., Nov. 28, from 7 – 9 pm, at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, (no meetings in December). On agenda: -Vacant housing, -Shelter Plus Care, -City Air Quality, -Alta Bates Hospital. --See:

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Human_Welfare_and_Community_Action_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Civic Arts Commission , Wed., Nov. 28, from 6:30–9 pm, at 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center. On agenda: - BART Plaza art, - Civic Center exhibition for January.--See:

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/CivicArtsCommissionHomepage/

Fair Campaign Practices Commission , Wed., Nov. 28, at 7:00 pm, at 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, (no meeting in December). On agenda: -Current election violations, - Public election financing. --See: http://www.cityofberkeley.info/FCPC/

Participate in Berkeley's Transfer Station Redesign: A Listening Session on Wed., Nov. 28, from 6-9 pm, at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center. Give your community input to our Zero Waste Division to envision a new facility to process and reduce waste. --See:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=15682

Thursday, November 29 - No City meetings listed.

No PG&E Bail-Out – Tell the CPUC to Say NO, on Thurs., Nov. 29, from 9–10:30 am, at 505 Van Ness Ave in San Francisco. - Join the protest Thursday morning, when the CPUC will consider extending Senate Bill 901, which enables PG&E to pass on liability costs to rate payers, to cover the Camp Fire. --See:

http://www.sunflower-alliance.org/9929-2/

Friday, November 30 - No City meetings listed.

Reconfigure Urban Shield - Ad Hoc Committee on UASI Meeting, on Friday, Nov. 30, from 9 – 11:30am, at 1221 Oak St., in the Alameda County Bldg. in Oakland.

Please come out and support a progressive, community-based vision to modify Urban Shield. The Ad Hoc Committee was established by the Board of Supervisors in March 2018 in response to sustained community concerns about Urban Shield, which is funded in part by UASI grants from the Department of Homeland Security, and coordinated by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

The Board decided that 2018 would be the last year the county would approve Urban Shield, as currently constituted, and asked the Ad Hoc Committee to make recommendations to the Board on the UASI-funded emergency preparedness training and exercise in 2019 and beyond. This meeting is open to the public and is a chance to make our community voices heard. --See:

https://indivisibleberkeley.org/event/alameda-county-ad-hoc-committee-on-uasi-meeting

DSA Labor Social “Beer & Roses” on Friday, Nov. 30, from 6-8:30 pm, at Blind Tiger, 2600 Telegraph Ave, in Oakland. Meet DSA members with interests in the labor movement and about what's happening in the East Bay Labor Committee, and how you can get involved. --See:

https://www.eastbaydsa.org/events/575/2018-11-29-beer-and-roses-dsa-labor-social

Saturday, December 1 - No City meetings listed.

Tots Winter Carnival (ages 2-4) from 10am-12:30, at Live Oak Park Community Center 1301 Shattuck Ave. (at Berryman St.) Come and play at our Winter Wonderland! Experience tot-friendly games such as the Snowflake Toss, Pin the Nose on the Snowman, and more! We will also have a creative art station where tots can make a fun winter craft! Prizes and light refreshments will be offered. Tots must be accompanied by adults. Admission $5 per tot. Please call 981-6641 for more information. --See:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=15602

* * *

Worth Noting

– Vision 2025- Empathy for All Beings in Berkeley, on Tues. Dec. 4, at 5:30 pm, at the School District Board Room, at 1231 Addison St. Hosted by Cultivate Empathy for All

https://www.facebook.com/events/501320803714409/

– The community is invited to an informational building development meeting on a proposed project at 2176 (gas station/car wash) and 2150 (office building with UC Parking management) on Kitteredge St. The meeting will be at 2150 Kittredge, Tuesday, December 4, at 6 pm. If attending, they would prefer an RSVP by 11/28 to:

– Indivisible-Berkeley Holiday Party, Thursday, December 6, from 7-9 pm. For more information visit:

https://indivisibleberkeley.org/

– Wellstone DRC Holiday Party, Sunday, Dec.16, from 5-9 pm, for more information visit: http://wellstoneclub.org/

-- See the City of Berkeley's public meeting's live video web-cast schedule for those who cannot attend certain City meetings in person, visit: https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventWebcastMain.aspx

* * *

This Sustainable Berkeley Coalition civic meetings list is posted on the SBC website at <https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/>

The civic calendar list is also now posted in the Berkeley Daily Planet under Berkeley Activist’s Calendar at <www.berkeleydailyplanet.com>

and, it is also available at the Facebook pages for Berkeley Progressive Alliance (BPA) and Berkeley Citizens Action (BCA). Also, visit the (BNC) Berkeley Neighborhoods Council Newsletter link for information on City and community issues at <http://berkeleyneighborhoodscouncil.com/>

* * *