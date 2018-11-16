In another tragic death, 26 year-old African-American, Jemel Roberson was shot and killed by a white policeman. Roberson was working as a as a security guard bar when a shooting broke out. He jumped into action to restrain the shooting suspect when several police officers arrived on the scene from the Midlothian Police Department in Chicago. Seeing a black man with a gun a white police officer shot and killed him in cold blood.

Roberson had a valid gun license but took heroic risks restraining the shooter without using his gun. The police officers ignored screams from the patrons, “don’t shoot he is a security guard.” Members of the community are furious and are demanding answers.

So mimicking the NRA’s mantra, “all it takes is a good guy with a gun” – so long he does not have the misfortune to be born black. Murders of African Americans by white policemen have becoming an epidemic. Over and over again, they have been gunned down.

Trigger happy cops must be held fully accountable for their actions and not be allowed to escape in our porous judicial system.

