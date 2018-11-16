The Bay Area's poor air quality due to smoke from the Butte County wildfire has prompted Cal to reschedule today's Big Game.

The Cal-Stanford game will instead be played on Dec. 1, due to concerns for the health and well being of players and fans, said Jim Knowlton, director of athletics at the University of California, Berkeley.

Cal athletics officials have been closely watching air quality reports in Berkeley and around the Bay Area, Knowlton said.

"The forecasts we have received show a minimal chance of the improvement necessary to hold the game on Saturday," Knowlton said.

For many, the Big Game experience includes parties and tailgates before and after the game. "While we used NCAA and Pac-12 air quality guidelines to help steer our decision, the well being of our fans was also a factor," Knowlton said.

The Butte County wildfire has sent thick smoke billowing across the region and blanketed the Bay Area with unhealthy air several days. "First and foremost our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by the tragic California wildfires," said Cal Head Football Coach Justin Wilcox.

The Dec. 1 game will kick off at noon at Memorial Stadium. All tickets for Saturday's game will be honored. Fans with questions should call (800) 462-3277 and press option 3.