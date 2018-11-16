Arts & Events

Sunday, November 18

Berkeley's Holiday Food Drive continues for all of November. Open daily from 8:30 am-6 pm. Donations can be made at all City Community Centers, Pools, or at the Recreation Customer Service Hub. Hours vary by location. Please call 981-6656 for more information.

Bay Area Stands United Against Hate Week ends (with events from November 11-18):

on Nov. 18 at 11:45 am - Compassionate Communication Across Difference, at First Church Berkeley UCC,

at Durant at Dana St. Sponsored by Telegraph Avenue United Against Hate. --See more at:

https://unitedagainsthateweek.org/find-events2/

Monday, November 19

City Council Agenda Committee, Mon.,Nov. 19, from 2:30 – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia St., 6th Flr Redwood Conf. Room. Planning for the Dec.4-City Council Meeting. E-mail your comments to City Council at <council@cityofberkeley.info>

On agenda: Item 3- Award NPLH funds $65K to Berkeley Way Project, Item 4- Housing Trust funds $12.5M to Berkeley Way Project, Item 8- Beverage container recycling & payment program, Item 9- Terms and conditions for shared electric scooters pilot progrram, Item 13- Restore Civic Center Park public fountain, Item14- Re-Zone land use for 2 properties in West Berkeley, include public hearings, Item15a &b- Green storm water infrastructure policy for new and redeveloped properties, Item 16- Revise BMCode to allow city staff and Admin to serve on commissions and boards (repealing existing code), Item19- Civic arts 2019 work plan. --See: https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Agenda_Committee__2018_Index.aspx

Alameda County Urban Shield /UASI Taskforce Meeting, Mon., Nov. 19, from 9 – 11:30 am, at 2180 Milvia St., in City Council Chambers. Voted to reconstitute the Sheriff Ahern-created Urban Shield training, the taskforce is charged with implementing the transition from the “last Urban Shield as we know it” to a different kind of emergency preparedness training. This meeting is open to the public. For more information, see: https://indivisibleberkeley.org/event/alameda-county-urban-shield-slash-uasi-taskforce-meeting

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, from 7– 11 pm, at 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers. See agenda at:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Rent_Stabilization_Board/Home/Agenda__RSB_2018_Nov_19.aspx

Volunteer Event: Be Bold Campaign with the Sierra Club at 2530 San Pablo Avenue, on Mon., Nov.19, from 6- 8 pm. Help a special campaign we are trying to launch before the holidays. Will you help us send out the mailing materials? We have 800+ letters to send so we are hoping to get at least 10 volunteers; no prior experience needed. We will train you and make the event fun with introductions, snacks, and a sneak peek at the campaign itself! This opportunity is especially great for a group of friends looking to make a contribution together. Please RSVP at: https://350bayarea.org/event/volunteer-event-be-bold-campaign-2-2

An Action to Prevent Mass Shootings, hosted by Cultivate Empathy For All, on Mon., Nov.19, from 7-9 pm, at 1272 Delaware St. If we truly want to create non-violent society, we need to cultivate empathy for all. Let us come together in remembrance of the many recent shooting victims, to plan and act to have the Berkeley Peace and Justice Commission propose empathy based programs to our City Council.--See Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/Cultivate-Empathy-for-All-338239040280627/?eid=ARB3SOSqJtu7_3K44X8uG_JkEG2jUFowniaFfOQsrUlB-0cSUqnO2_MUn0ZEIx8euwlzeOj3pkk6VlEM

Bay Area Air Quality Management District Grapples with Tar Sands – meeting, on Nov 19, from 8:30-11am, at 375 Beale St. in San Francisco at BAAQMD office. --For more information visit: http://www.sunflower-alliance.org/baaqmd-grapples-with-tar-sands-nov-19/

Tuesday, November 20 - No City meetings or civic events listed.

Wednesday, November 21 - - No City meetings or civic events listed.

Thursday, November 22 - Thanksgiving Day Holiday

Swim Before You Feast - A special Thanksgiving Day fund-raising, aquatic work-out at King Pool at 1700 Hopkins St. (at Colusa). This is good way to make you feel great before the big meal. This fundraiser is in support of the BHS Barracudas Swim Team. Please pay by exact cash or check. Sorry, no swim cards accepted. --See:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=15601

Friday, November 23 - No City meeting or civic events listed.

Saturday, November 24 - No City meeting or civic events listed.

* * *

Worth Noting

– Join us for a free workshop this Saturday afternoon, November 17, from 3 - 5pm, --to help you align your money with your values. Meet with Fossil Free California, "As You Sow", and CodePink to learn how to identify socially responsible banks and credit unions, and to find investments that perform as well if not better than most, but which support peace and justice and a healthy planet. We are meeting at Berkeley Public Library, Tarea Hall Pittmann South Branch , 1901 Russell St. (at MLK Jr. Way) with handouts, discussion, individual attention, and refreshments.

– Reconfigure Urban Shield! - Ad Hoc Committee on UASI Meeting, on Friday, Nov. 30, from 9 – 11:30am, at 1221 Oak St., in the Alameda County Bldg. in Oakland.

Please come out and support a progressive, community-based vision to modify Urban Shield. The Ad Hoc Committee was established by the Board of Supervisors in March 2018 in response to sustained community concerns about Urban Shield, which is funded in part by UASI grants from the Department of Homeland Security, and coordinated by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

The Board decided that 2018 would be the last year the county would approve Urban Shield, as currently constituted, and asked the Ad Hoc Committee to make recommendations to the Board on the UASI-funded emergency preparedness training and exercise in 2019 and beyond. This meeting is open to the public and is a chance to make our community voices heard. --See:

https://indivisibleberkeley.org/event/alameda-county-ad-hoc-committee-on-uasi-meeting-- See the City of Berkeley's public meeting's live video web-cast schedule for those who cannot attend certain City meetings in person,

This Sustainable Berkeley Coalition civic meetings list is posted on the SBC website at < https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/

The civic calendar list is also now posted in the Berkeley Daily Planet under Berkeley Activist’s Calendar at <www.berkeleydailyplanet.com>

and, it is also available at the Facebook pages for Berkeley Progressive Alliance (BPA) and Berkeley Citizens Action (BCA). Also, visit the (BNC) Berkeley Neighborhoods Council Newsletter link for information on City and community issues at <http://berkeleyneighborhoodscouncil.com/>

* * *