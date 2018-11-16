Nationwide, 85% of eligible Americans registered to vote, but only 49% actually voted in the 2018 general election. A majority of votes determines who runs our governments, yet that majority represented only 21% of eligible Americans.



If you didn't vote, don't complain about government policy. If you think all politicians are corrupt and you didn't vote your politician out of office, you are part of the corruption.

Many non-voters don't like to talk about politics or public policy. This hinders our democracy's intention to represent the will of the people on issues like government services, environmental protection, taxation, jobs, economic prosperity, civil rights and personal safety. Non-voters probably don't read letters-to-the-editor either.

Where can one go to have civil discussions about the public policies that affect us? We should create attractive venues, where expressing political opinions and hearing others' is a civic pleasure.

Participation by informed voters is necessary to prevent authoritarian rule by rich bullies.

