Arts & Events

Sunday, November 11



Holiday Food Drive for all of November and daily from 8:30 am-6 pm. Donations can be made at all City Community Centers, Pools or at the Recreation Customer Service Hub. Hours vary by location. Please call

981-6656 for more information.



"Building Bridges, Not Walls: Berkeley--America’s First Sanctuary City"- This Berkeley Historical Society exhibit opens on Sunday, November 11, from 11 am–1 pm. From the original mayor's dedication of a new WWI Memorial plaque and to the beginning of the recent United Against Hate Rally, join us in the BHS auditorium for an introduction to this new historical exhibit, followed by exhibit viewing. --See: http://www.berkeleyhistoricalsociety.org/news.html -



Bay Area Stands United Against Hate Week starts on Sunday, November 11, from 1-4 pm at Civic Center Park,

2151 Martin Luther King Jr Way. United Against Hate is a call for community action to Bay Area residents to stand up against the rise in hate throughout the country, to build inclusion in our communities. Family friendly and all ages welcome, with music, performances, and powerful personal stories and our own community's message of support--

We will Stand Together Against Hate. --See more at:

https://unitedagainsthateweek.org/find-events2/



Monday, November 12



Public Works Subcommittee/Sidewalks, Street Lighting & Sweeping, Mon., Nov. 12, from 6:30 – 7:30 pm, at Au Coquelet Café, 2000 University Ave. On agenda: - Sidewalk policy & lights programs, - Belrose Ave. sweeping. --see: https://www.cityofberkeley.info/…/Sidewalks%20subcommittee%…



Tuesday, November 13



City Council Agenda Committee, Tues.,Nov. 13, from 2:30 – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia St., 6th Flr Redwood Conf. Room. Planning for the Nov.13-City Council Meeting. E-mail your comments to City Council at <council@cityofberkeley.info>



On Agenda: for Consent: Item 17-North Berkeley Bart housing development, Item 18-To appoint Daryl Moore to Housing Authority Board, Item 24- To integrate ESG principles with City Investments, Item 28-To request rank voting above 3 choices, Item 31-To request boycott of Amazon for assistance with ICE, Item 34- To reconsider re-purpose use of Old City Hall;

- On the Action Calendar: Item 39- Modify Zoning Ordinance for small businesses, Item 40- Year-End and 2019-1st Qtr budgets, Item 43-To allow city staff to be commissioners by repealing section 3.80.030., Items 44-48 City Information Reports. --See agenda packet:https://www.cityofberkeley.info/…/Agenda_Committee__2018_In…



Berkeley City Council meeting, Tues, Nov.13, from 6-11 pm, at 2134 MLK Jr Way, in City Council Chambers. On agenda/Consent: Item 2- CityManager's Rivised Records Retention, Item 7- Future of Pacific Steel Casting site usage, Item 8-Budget and process to create program for marginalized youth and young adults, Item12- To allow more parking on Telegraph Ave, Item13-To support Bay Area hotel workers strike, Item14-15 Taxi special training and to allow more taxi stands,



--Action calendar: Item 17- ZAB appeal of 3000-Shattuck Ave development project, Item 18- To complete process for Lava Mae homeless showers program, Item19-To adopt Sancutary Contracting ordinance against ICE supporting vendors, Item 22-Cannabis Retail and an Equity program, Item 24-Increase safety at San Pablo Park. --See: https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_

Council__Agenda_Index.aspx



Youth Commission, Tues., Nov.13, at 6:30 pm, at 1730 Oregon St, Martin Luther King Jr., at the Youth Services Center. On agenda: --San Pablo Park shootings.--See:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/…/Commissions__Youth_Commis…



Zero Waste Commission, Tues., Nov.13, at 6:30 pm, at 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center. On agenda: Review waste deconstruction options. --See:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/…/Zero%20Waste%20Commission…



Wednesday, November 14



Animal Care Commission, Nov.14, from 7– 9 pm, at #1 Bolivar Drive, at Berkeley Animal Shelter. On agenda:

Proposed ordinance on Live Animal Sales, Disclosure Requirements. --See: https://www.cityofberkeley.info/…/Agenda%20November%2014,%2…



Board of Library Trustees, Nov.14, at 6:30 pm, at 1901 Russell St, at Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library. No agenda available, check before attending. --See:

https://www.berkeleypubliclibrary.org/…/board-library-trust…



Parks and Waterfront Commission, Wed., Nov.14, from 7– 9 pm, at 2800 Park St, in Frances Albrier Community Center.

On agenda: --Marina parking study, --Local Hazard Mitigation Plan. --See: https://www.cityofberkeley.info/…/PWC%20Agenda%20-%2011-14-…



Police Review Commission, Wed. Nov.14, from 7– 10 pm, at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center. On agenda: - Lexipol (body camera) policy, - PRC new commissioner training. --See:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/…/2…/2018-11-14%20Agenda.pdf



Homeless Commission, Wed., Nov. 14, from 7– 9 pm, at 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center. On agenda: Winter shelter. --See:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/…/11-14-18HomelessCommissio…



Commission on Labor, Wed., Nov. 14, from 7– 9 pm, at 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center. On agenda: Status updates on - Homeless Youth policy, - Immigration & ICE, - Minimum wage. --See: https://www.cityofberkeley.info/…/Com…/Commission_for_Labor/

November Larson%​2014,%202018%20Agenda%20Packet.​pdf​



Thursday, November 15



Community Health Commission, Thurs., Nov.15, from 6:30 – 9 pm, at 2939 Ellis St. South Berkeley Community Center. On agenda: Cannabis information. --See: https://www.cityofberkeley.info/…/Final%20Agenda%20Packet%2…



Joint Subcommittee for the Implementation of State Housing Laws, (not) Thurs., Nov.15, from 7– 9 pm, at 1901 Hearst, North Berkeley Senior Center—is Canceled--The next JSISHL meeting will be held on Thursday, January 17, 2019. For information contact Alene Pearson, Commission Secretary, at (510) 981-7489, or email at or, see: https://www.cityofberkeley.info/…/Joint_Subcommittee_for_th…



Fair Campaign Practices Commission, at 7 pm , at1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center. On agenda: - Violations in local elections, -Potential public finance changes. --See: https://www.cityofberkeley.info/…/11%2015%202018%20FCPC%20A…



Transportation Commission, Thurs., Nov.15, from 7–10 pm, at 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Multi-Purpose Room. On agenda: - Measure T, - Work Plan priorities updates. --See:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/…/C…/2018-11-15%20Agenda.pdf



Design Review Committee,Thurs., Nov.15, from 7–10 pm, at 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Classroom A-B. On agenda:

- 2628 Shattuck Av - Review propsal to demolish 1-story care facility to build 6-story MU with 78 units & 3400 sq/ft ground retail, 45 car & 63 bicycle parking;

- 1951 Shattuck Ave – Preview plans to demolish 2 commercial buildings for construction of 120 ft/tall, 12-story MU building, 5000 sq/ft ground retail, 156 units, & 100 car parking underground;

- Review LEED standards for City;

- Commission Comments to/from ZAB, LPC, CAC & DRC. --See:

--https://www.cityofberkeley.info/…/November_2018_final%20.pdf



Open Government Commission, Thurs., Nov.15, at 7:30/8pm (?) at 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Classroom C. On agenda: - Revising commissioner's manual, - Providing better public transparency.

--See agenda: https://www.cityofberkeley.info/…/Commissio…/2nd_Commission/

11%2015%2018%20OGC%20Agenda.​pdf​

or, packet:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/…/OGC%2011%2015%2018%20Pack…



Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Product Panel of Experts,Thurs., Nov.15, from 7–9 pm, at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, 2nd Flr Large Room. On agenda: Measure D presentation,--see:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/…/FINALCombinedAgendaPkt.pdf



Special City Council meeting, Thurs., Nov.15, from 6-11 pm, at 2134 MLK Jr Way, in City Council Chambers. On agenda: Updates on - Pedestrian Master Plan , - Park-Rec. & Waterfront Capital Improvements, - Public Works Capital Improvements. --See:

https://www.dropbox.com/…/2018-11-15%20Special%20Agenda%20P…

Or, see:

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/…/City_Council__Agenda_Inde…



Friday, November 16 - No City meeting or civic events listed.



Saturday, November 17 - No City meeting or civic events listed.



* * *

Worth Noting



Bay Area Stands United Against Hate Week continues with more events from November 11-18:

- Nov. 14, at 7pm: "Waking in Oak Creek” screening, in the Tilden Room, MLK Jr. Student Union Building

- Nov. 15, from 4-9 pm, Games of Berkeley: Game Night Against Hate, at 2510 Durant Ave.

- Nov. 15, from 5-6:30pm, Bystander training with Bears That CARE, at the ASUC Senate Chambers, 5th Flr, Eshlemen Hall

- Nov. 16 --All day; from Moe’s Books Letter Campaign to newly-elected officials “Stop the words of Hate”

at 2476 Telegraph Ave.

- Nov. 18 at 11:45 am - Compassionate Communication Across Difference, at First Church Berkeley UCC,

at Durant at Dana Sts.



Sponsored by Telegraph Avenue United Against Hate -- See more information at:

https://unitedagainsthateweek.org/find-events2



-- See the City of Berkeley's public meeting's live video web-cast schedule for those who cannot attend certain City meetings in person, visit:https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventWebcastMain.as…



* * *

This Sustainable Berkeley Coalition civic meetings list is posted on the SBC website at <https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/>

The civic calendar list is also now posted in the Berkeley Daily Planet under Berkeley Activist’s Calendar at <www.berkeleydailyplanet.com>

and, it is also available at the Facebook pages for Berkeley Progressive Alliance (BPA) and Berkeley Citizens Action (BCA). Also, visit the (BNC) Berkeley Neighborhoods Council Newsletter link for information on City and community issues at <http://berkeleyneighborhoodscouncil.com/>