An air quality advisory for the Bay Area has been issued, meaning that residents should check for updates with airnow.gov and take precautions based on their own health.



The airnow.gov site takes in regional air quality information and offers general health recommendations. Add your zip code and hover over the dial to see instructions.



The Nov. 8, 2018 alert was issued by the the Bay Area Air Quality Management District due to the hazy skies and smoke from the wildfire in Butte County. The alert is in effect through Friday, November 9.



Air quality can change quickly depending on the wind and other factors. Stay informed by checking airnow.gov.