The following Letter to the Editor was sent to USA Today and the Times -- as a memo/tweet, poetic postscript to the election:



To: Donald Trump



From: Nancy Pelosi



THE NEW BI-PARTISANSHIP



The election is over and the vote is now known.



The will of the people has clearly been shown.



So let's all get together and let differences pass.



I'll investigate your elephant.



And you can kiss my donkey.







Professor Arthur Blaustein taught Public Policy and Politics at the University of California, Berkeley and is author of DEMOCRACY IS NOT A SPECTATOR SPORT and THE AMERICAN PROMISE... He served on the Board of the National Endowment for the Humanities under Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.