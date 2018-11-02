A coalition of organizations including Indivisible and Move On plan to protest Donald Trump's firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, which they view as the first move in an attempt to shut down the Mueller investigation. They're asking people to gather at local sites all over the country. In Berkeley, two gatherings will take place at 5 pm. One will be at Martin Luther King Civic Center Park, and another at the corner of College and Ashby. Participants are asked to bring flashlights and commit to non-violence.