Betty Reid Soskin, at 97 the oldest career National Park Service Ranger, has received yet another honor, being named one of Glamour magazine's 2018 Women of the Year on Friday.



Soskin,formerly a Berkeley resident and proprietor of Reid's Records on Sacramento, is a Ranger at the Rosie the Riveter World War II Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, where she shares her personal experiences regarding race and social change during the World War II years and beyond.

A native of East Oakland who now lives in Richmond, Soskin shares with park visitors her nine decades as a black woman living in a largely white America. Her memoir, "Sign My Name to Freedom: A Memoir of a Pioneering Life," , edited by former Berkeley Daily Planet Editor and columnist J. Douglas Allen-Taylor, was published in February.

As for Glamour's honor, the magazine story about Soskin says, "We all wish we could be that fully present in our lives, and it's something you soak up when you're around Betty."

The magazine's other 2018 Women of the Year are actor Viola Davis, model/author Chrissy Teigen, Sen. Kamala Harris, singer/actor Janelle Monae, Saudi Arabian activist Manal al-Sharif, "The Women Who Took Down" convicted serial child molester Larry Nassar and "The Women Activists of March of Our Lives."