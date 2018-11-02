At the national and, sadly, at the local level, after Tuesday’s election we will have a lot of work to do to restore civility, encourage reasoned debate, and recognize the diversity that makes Berkeley and America great.

Sadly, the rancor, carelessness with facts, and attack ads that are jeopardizing our national democracy in this age of Trump, have filtered down to what should be a neighborly discussion of Berkeley’s future. Neighbors should be able to discuss issues without being drowned out by an unrelenting stream of attack ads funded by outside special interests and negative campaigning.

In the seventeen months I have had the honor of being your council member and throughout this campaign, I have focused on the positive, on what we as neighbors and residents of Berkeley working together can achieve. I have refrained, even against the advice of campaign “professionals”, to stoop to negative campaigning. As Michelle Obama honorably stated: “When they go low, we go high.” I am proud of what I have accomplished for this neighborhood and the City as whole. Governing is difficult and involves balancing needs; this work does not easily lend itself to soundbites. Join those who have examined the record and endorsed me.

I look forward to your support. Berkeley is a great place; together, we can make it even better.