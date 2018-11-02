Arts & Events

Worth Noting



Holiday Food Drive, 8:30 am – 6:00 pm everyday month of November, hours vary by location. Call 981-6656 for information



Berkeley City Council, Tues Nov 13 available for comment, Agenda: 1. IKE Kiosks, 17. Appeal 3000 Shattuck, 18. Shower Services Homeless, 19. Sanctuary City Contracting Ordinance, 20. Minimum Wage, 21. City Manager request to reduce in-lieu mitigation fee to $0 for 2597 Telegraph, 22. Cannabis, 23. Ohlone Greenway, 24. Budget Referral Increasing Safety at San Pablo Park



Sunday, November 4, 2018

DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME ENDS

Monday, November 5, 2018

Personnel Board, Mon, Nov 5, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Amend Classification Solid Waste Supervisor, Public Works Maintenance Superintendent

Tax the Rich rally with Occupella sing along, Mon, Nov 5, 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm (Winter Hours) top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,

Tuesday, Novembetr 6, 2018

ELECTION – absentee ballots must be delivered to polling location, dropped in ballot box at Civic Center 2180 Milvia before 8:00 pm (close of polls) or mailed with Nov 6 postmark. LATE ballots are NOT counted

Wednesday, November 7, 2018

Commission on Disability, Wed, Nov 7, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: CoD meeting rules, Bike Share, Limited Utility Disability (Elevator/Relocation) Ordinance, Bikes on Sidewalks, signage, IKE Kiosks

Planning Commission, Wed, Nov 7, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Local Hazard Mitigation Plan Presentation, Public Hearing Referal Response to Amending Home Occupation Chapter 23C.16

Police Review Commission – Lexipol Subcommittee, Wed, Nov 7, 5:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center

November 8, 2018

Community Environmental Advisory Commission, Thur, Nov 8, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda: Updates T1, Bee, 350.org Climate Mobilization Plan, Microfiber, CO2 Labels,

Homeless Commission, Thur, Nov 8, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Centralized Referral shelter, clothing, equipment, etc., option of sanctioned encampment, storage

Zoning Adjustments Board, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers, Agenda:

59 The Plaza Drive – expand attic to 6520 sq ft single-family dwelling to add bedroom, staff recommend approve

2714 Alcatraz – alter existing 2-story residential, restore original density 5 units, remove illegal dwelling from garage, recommend approve

2701 Shattuck – 5-story, mixed use, 57 units, 600 sq ft, quick serve restaurant, staff recommend approve

1722 Walnut – add 9th unit, staff recommend Deny

1601-1606 Oxford - Affordable Housing, 4-story, 34 agerestricted BMR (below market rate) for seniors, 1 manager unit, 2 All Souls Episcopal Parish staff units, staff recommend approve

1951-1975 Shattuck Ave - Project Preview, Construct 120 ft, 12 story mixed used, 156 units, 100 parking spaces

Racial & Criminal Justice Committee, Thur, Nov 8, 7:00 pm, 1256 Monterey, Berkeley, Indivisible Berkeley, DSA, Ella Baker Center for Human Rights meeting jointly to move forward on local and state levels,

Friday, November 9, 2018

City Reduced Service Day

Saturday, November 10 2018

McGee Spaulding Neighbors in Action, Sat, Nov 10, Potluck Brunch 9:45 am, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, University Village Community Room, Agenda: Neighborhood issues

Sunday, November 11, 2018

