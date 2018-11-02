It is great to see DailyCal endorsements with clear explanations supporting their choices.



DailyCal on Kate Harrison District 4



DailyCal on Igor Tregub District 1



DailyCal on Rigel Robinson District 7



DailyCal on Mary Kay Lacey District 8



In all Districts the top endorsement is absolutely clear. Only in District 1 would I make a different choice for 2nd place in Rank Choice Voting. Having watched City Council by attending meetings steadily for almost 4 years (missed 3 meetings) Margo Schueler would bring a missing component - deep knowledge of infrastructure. There are others on Council now who have knowledge and experience in budgets. Kate is right there on top of that too. If we see these four, Igor, Kate, Rigel, and Mary Kay elected and with Kate's continuous push for accountability and transparency, Berkeley will be solidly on the right track.