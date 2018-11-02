In a desperate attempt to malign the Democrats before the mid-term elections, the divider-in-chief, President Trump has reached down into his oversize bag of “dirty tricks’ and used the desperate plight of Honduran migrants to stoke fear and galvanize his base. Fearful of a blue wave, the president and the GOP are moving audaciously far from the truth and deep into the gutter.

Representative Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, slyly accused liberal philanthropist George Soros of funding the caravan and in the process put him in mortal danger with an undetonated explosive device found outside his home.

While the president continues to demonize “the tired, poor, huddled masses yearning to breathe free. . “, we seldom hear about the causes of this northern migration.

During the wars in the 1980s, the United States government spent billions of dollars supporting murderous dictators in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras creating devastation that left tens of thousands dead, millions displaced internally, more than a hundred thousand refugees in Mexico and shattered societies. The lasting legacy is violence, corruption and impunity.

Instead of rebuilding societies we destroyed, the Trump administration now threatens the little U.S. aid those countries receive, reportedly $500 million last year. Common sense would suggest Central American desperately need US economic aid, and remittances sent by immigrants to prevent social and economic collapse.