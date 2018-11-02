The American people are systematically being locked out of our democracy. This is being done by means of voter suppression and other tactics to rig our elections, in combination with a skewed Supreme Court.

In upcoming elections, it becomes more and more likely that these elections will be contested because of corruption in how the voting and counting is being handled, and voter suppression. In the future, appeals of the results must go through the Supreme Court, which is badly unbalanced. This is the tactic by which U.S. citizens are being locked out of the government.

Donald Trump does not believe in America, and in small steps keeps inching the U.S. toward a dictatorship. Because it is being done in relatively small pieces, rather than making an attempt at a massive change all at once, the people do not have a red line in the thermometer.

We will continue to see increased movement in the direction of the U.S. no longer being a democracy. During the upcoming election, watch out. The Republican leadership has tactics in place to undermine the election. And with a Supreme Court that sympathizes with Trump, a contested election will go to the Republicans.