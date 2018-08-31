Events
The Berkeley Activist's Calendar, Sept. 7-9
Worth Noting:
Summer vacations are over and City meetings are resuming.
The Thursday, September 13, City Council is available for comment, email council@cityofberkeley.info, Agenda: Recess: item 2. Winter Shelter extension to Aug 31, Consent: 6.Uptima Business Bootcamp $120,000, 8. Fire Administration approve positions to enhance Fire Dept fire prevention services, billing, collection, grant writing, 9. Seek funding thru SB 840 for Homeless Mentally Ill Outreach and Treatment, 11.establish Resilient Buildings Program Manager, 12. Bay Trail extension, 13. 15 Dock Sections, 14. Central Library Stucco Demolition, 15. Consideration of Accessibility in ADU, 16. Filling Vacancies Human Welfare and Community Action Commission, 17. Live/Work Inclusionary Units, 18. Resolution to support enforcement and mitigate damages from removal of trees at 1698 University, 19. No change to Standards of Inverse Condemnation (Wildfires), Action: 21. Lobbyist Ordinance, 22. ADU Ordinance, 23. Eliminating parking from Berkeley Way Project, 24. Cannabis, 25. Disposition MOU between BPD and ICE. 26. a.&b. Vehicle Encampment, 27. Enforcement Policy Downtown Berkeley BART Plaza – no lying, camping, obstruction, etc. 28. Urban Forest and Wildlife Habitat Preservation, 29. Limiting Publishing Photos (doxing) of people arrested by BPD, 30. Green Monday, 31. Standby Officer Qualifications,
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2018/09_Sep/City_Council__09-13-2018_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx
Future Events:
There are events and forums planned before the Global Climate Action Summit (GCAS) (September 12 – 14) http://globalclimateactionsummit.org. including a forum on Tuesday September 11 with a very impressive list of international presenters.
September 11 - Women’s Assembly for Climate Justice 1:00 pm – 8:30 pm, local and international leaders, free and open to the public, wecaninternational.org/pages/sept2018,
Sunday, September 2, 2018
No City Events found
Monday, September 3, 2018 – Labor Day Holiday
Tax the Rich rally with Occupella sing along – Mon, Sept 3, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,
Tuesday, September 4, 2018
Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Special Workshop for Small Rental Property Owners, Tue, Sept 4, 6:00 - 7:30 pm, 1901 Russell St, Community Room, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/
Personnel Board, Tue, Sept 4, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: EEO Workforce Report
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Personnel_Board_Homepage.aspx
Wednesday, September 5, 2018
Commission on Disability, Wed, Sept 5, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 2. E-Scooter, 3. Zero Waste, 4. Elevator Ordinance, 5. HTF-RFP, 6. Relocation Ordinance,7. ADU and universal design, 8. bikes on sidewalks, 9. bike share, 10. universal design/visitability, 11. Alta Bates ADA compliance, 12. obstacles on sidewalks,
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Disability_Homepage.aspx
Planning Commission, Wed, Sept 5, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 9. Student Housing in Southside, 10. Moderate Impact Home Occupation Regulations, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Thursday, September 6, 2018
Housing Advisory Commission, Thur, Sept 6, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 5. Housing North Berkeley BART, 6. Annual Performance Report, 8. Relocation Ordinance, 9. Small Sites, 12. U1, Recommendation in support of Housing, Opportunity, Mobility, Equity (HOME) Act, 14. Satellite Affordable Housing, 15. Code Enforcement, 16. Housing Innovations Summit, 17. HAC recommendation 5th Street Properties, 18. Smoke-free Housing Ordinance, 19. Joint Subcommittee
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Housing_Advisory_Commission/
Landmarks Preservation Commission, Thur, Sept 6, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda:
1920 Allston Way – continue review rehab, discussion
2198 San Pablo - Demolition referral – discussion
UC Upper Hearst Development project referral – Notice of Preparation
1940 Haste – DRC referral, comments to ZAB on placement and renovation brown shingle,
2355 Telegraph – signage alteration
1450 Hawthorne Terrace – Landmark or Structure of Merit, Sperry-McLaughlin House and gardens
1440 Hawthorne Terrace – Landmark or Structure of Merit, Marsh House
1013 Pardee Street – list of potential initiations
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/
Public Works Commission, Thur, Sept 6, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1326 Allston Way, Willow Room, City of Berkeley Corporation Yard, Agenda Action Items: 1. Codornices Creek Maintenance, Watershed Management Plan, 2. 5 year paving plan, 3. T1, 5. T1 Green Infrastructure Project
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Public_Works_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Zero Waste Commission, - Foodware Subcommittee, Thur, Sept 6, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm, 2727 Milvia, Sports Basement, Agenda: 2. Intro by Mayor Jessie Arreguin, 3. Proposed Ordinance, 4. Public and Stakeholder Input
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Zero_Waste_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Friday, September 7, 2018
Movies in the Park- Lion King, Fri, Sept 7, 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm, San Pablo Park Sports Field,
Saturday, September 8, 2018
Rise for Climate March (National Day of Action for Climate), 10 :00 am San Francisco Embarcadero Plaza, 11:00 am March, https://peoplesclimate.org/takeaction
Sunday, September 9, 2018
Oakland Pride with Human Rights Campaign (HRC), Sun, Sept 9, 10:30 am – 7:00 pm, https://www.oaklandpride.org/
Solano Stroll, Sun, Sept 9, 10:00 am,
https://www.solanoavenueassn.org/events/solano-avenue-stroll/
_____________________
The meeting list is posted in the Berkeley Daily Planet under Berkeley Activist’s Calendar
The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.
http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html
When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY
Wish to engage in campaigns to flip Republican Congressional Districts, local, state and national events check Indivisible Berkeley https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/actions and Wellstone Democratic Club, http://wellstoneclub.org