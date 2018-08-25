A report of a person with a gun at University of California at Berkeley today was a private armored guard who was authorized to be on campus, police said.

Police said at 11:50 a.m. that a person with a gun was sighted near the Martin Luther King Jr. and Cesar Chavez student buildings in Lower Sproul Plaza.

Both buildings were placed on lockdown shortly after noon, according to UC Berkeley officials.

Police reported that the area was clear at 12:24 p.m. and that the armored guard had "legitimate business" on the campus.