Arts & Events

Worth Noting:
Boards, Commissions and Council are still on August recess with few City meetings.
The emergency Homeless Shelter which houses 95 people per night at 9th and University closes after August 31. No new location has been identified.
On Monday the Agenda Committee reviews the proposed agenda for the first City Council meeting after summer recess
On Tuesday there will be community meeting on safety and the recent shooting at San Pablo Park.
Future Events:
There are events and forums planned before the Global Climate Action Summit (GCAS) (September 12 – 14) http://globalclimateactionsummit.org. There is a march on Saturday, September 8 and a forum on Tuesday September 11 with a very impressive list of international presenters.
September 8 - Rise for Climate March (National Day of Action for Climate), 10 am San Francisco https://peoplesclimate.org/takeaction
September 11 - Women’s Assembly for Climate Justice 1:00 pm – 8:30 pm, local and international leaders, free and open to the public, wecaninternational.org/pages/sept2018,
The LeConte Neighborhood is postponing the meeting on Traffic Circles and Peoples Park until the end of September.
Sunday, August 26, 2018
Wellstone Club Endorsement Meeting for November 6 Election, Sun, Aug 26, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm, 390 27th Street, Oakland, Humanist Hall, Agenda: 15th Assembly District, Oakland and Berkeley City Government, State and Local Propositions, only (existing) current members may vote
http://wellstoneclub.org/event/wellstone-club-endorsement-meeting-for-the-november-6th-election/
Monday, August 27, 2018
Agenda Committee, Mon, Aug 27, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conf Room, Agenda: Planning for Thursday, September 13, 2018 City Council Meeting, Consent Calendar: 6.Uptima Business Bootcamp $120,000, 11.establish Resilient Buildings Program Manager, 13. 12 Dock Sections, 14. Central Library Stucco Demolition, 15. Consideration of Accessibility in ADU, 16. Filling Vacancies Human Welfare and Community Action Commission, 17. Urban Forest and Habitat Preservation – preserving and adding trees, 18. Live/Work Inclusionary Units, 19. Green Monday, 20. Oppose S.3157 wireless infrastructure, 21. Standby Officers & Emergency Response Plan, 22. No change to Standards of Inverse Condemnation Wildfire Conf. Committee, 23. Mini-dorm ordinance, 24. Lobbyist Ordinance, 25. ADU Ordinance, 26. Parking Berkeley Way Project, 27. Cannabis, 28 a&b, Vehicle Encampment, 29. BART Plaza Enforcement Policy
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Agenda_Committee__2018_Index.aspx
Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Eviction/Section 8/Foreclosure Committee Meeting, 5:30 pm, 2001 Center St, 2nd Floor Law Library
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/
Housing Advisory Commission – Student Housing Subcommittee, 12:00 pm, 2000 University Au Coquelet, Agenda: council referral on student housing and site selection
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Housing_Advisory_Commission/
Tax the Rich rally – Mon, Aug 27, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Community Meeting on Recent Shooting and Safety at San Pablo Park, Tue, Aug 28, 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
No City meetings found
Thursday, August 30, 2018
Ad-Hoc Sub-Committee on Climate Emergency, Thur, Aug 30, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 5th Floor, Pepperwood Room, Agenda: Forum debrief, next steps
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Adhoc_Committee_on_Climate_Emergency/
Friday, August 31, 2018
No City meetings found
Saturday, September 1, 2018
No City events listed
Sunday, September 2, 2018
No City events listed
_____________________
The meeting list is posted in the Berkeley Daily Planet under Berkeley Activist’s Calendar
The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.
http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html
When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY
Wish to engage in campaigns to flip Republican Congressional Districts, local, state and national events check Indivisible Berkeley https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/actions and Wellstone Democratic Club, http://wellstoneclub.org