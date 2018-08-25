Arts & Events

Worth Noting:



Boards, Commissions and Council are still on August recess with few City meetings.



The emergency Homeless Shelter which houses 95 people per night at 9th and University closes after August 31. No new location has been identified.



On Monday the Agenda Committee reviews the proposed agenda for the first City Council meeting after summer recess



On Tuesday there will be community meeting on safety and the recent shooting at San Pablo Park.



Future Events:



There are events and forums planned before the Global Climate Action Summit (GCAS) (September 12 – 14) http://globalclimateactionsummit.org. There is a march on Saturday, September 8 and a forum on Tuesday September 11 with a very impressive list of international presenters.



September 8 - Rise for Climate March (National Day of Action for Climate), 10 am San Francisco https://peoplesclimate.org/takeaction



September 11 - Women’s Assembly for Climate Justice 1:00 pm – 8:30 pm, local and international leaders, free and open to the public, wecaninternational.org/pages/sept2018,







The LeConte Neighborhood is postponing the meeting on Traffic Circles and Peoples Park until the end of September.





Sunday, August 26, 2018

Wellstone Club Endorsement Meeting for November 6 Election, Sun, Aug 26, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm, 390 27th Street, Oakland, Humanist Hall, Agenda: 15th Assembly District, Oakland and Berkeley City Government, State and Local Propositions, only (existing) current members may vote

http://wellstoneclub.org/event/wellstone-club-endorsement-meeting-for-the-november-6th-election/

Monday, August 27, 2018

Agenda Committee, Mon, Aug 27, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conf Room, Agenda: Planning for Thursday, September 13, 2018 City Council Meeting, Consent Calendar: 6.Uptima Business Bootcamp $120,000, 11.establish Resilient Buildings Program Manager, 13. 12 Dock Sections, 14. Central Library Stucco Demolition, 15. Consideration of Accessibility in ADU, 16. Filling Vacancies Human Welfare and Community Action Commission, 17. Urban Forest and Habitat Preservation – preserving and adding trees, 18. Live/Work Inclusionary Units, 19. Green Monday, 20. Oppose S.3157 wireless infrastructure, 21. Standby Officers & Emergency Response Plan, 22. No change to Standards of Inverse Condemnation Wildfire Conf. Committee, 23. Mini-dorm ordinance, 24. Lobbyist Ordinance, 25. ADU Ordinance, 26. Parking Berkeley Way Project, 27. Cannabis, 28 a&b, Vehicle Encampment, 29. BART Plaza Enforcement Policy

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Agenda_Committee__2018_Index.aspx

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Eviction/Section 8/Foreclosure Committee Meeting, 5:30 pm, 2001 Center St, 2nd Floor Law Library

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Housing Advisory Commission – Student Housing Subcommittee, 12:00 pm, 2000 University Au Coquelet, Agenda: council referral on student housing and site selection

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Housing_Advisory_Commission/

Tax the Rich rally – Mon, Aug 27, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,

Tuesday, August 28, 2018

Community Meeting on Recent Shooting and Safety at San Pablo Park, Tue, Aug 28, 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

No City meetings found

Thursday, August 30, 2018

Ad-Hoc Sub-Committee on Climate Emergency, Thur, Aug 30, 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 5th Floor, Pepperwood Room, Agenda: Forum debrief, next steps

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Adhoc_Committee_on_Climate_Emergency/

Friday, August 31, 2018

No City meetings found

Saturday, September 1, 2018

No City events listed

Sunday, September 2, 2018

No City events listed

_____________________

The meeting list is posted in the Berkeley Daily Planet under Berkeley Activist’s Calendar

www.berkeleydailyplanet.com

The meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY

Wish to engage in campaigns to flip Republican Congressional Districts, local, state and national events check Indivisible Berkeley https://www.indivisibleberkeley.org/actions and Wellstone Democratic Club, http://wellstoneclub.org