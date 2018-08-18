Police continue to investigate an apparent drive-by shooting at San Pablo Park on Saturday afternoon that left three people injured.

Based on witness interviews, police believe occupants of a vehicle opened fire around 5:30 p.m. on a group of men in their 20s in the park who returned fire, according to Officer Byron White. A 25-year-old man in the south end of the park was struck by bullets and remained in critical condition Sunday morning.

A 57-year-old man in the north end of the park near the barbecue section was also struck in the midsection, and a 63-year-old man in the same area was hit in the hand, White said. Police believe both victims, who are in stable condition, were bystanders hit by stray bullets.

Police are still investigating whether the 25-year-old was the intended victim, White said. Bullets also struck several cars and at least one home.

Between 100 and 200 people were in the park, between Mabel and Park streets, at the time of the shooting, White said. Police have received varying descriptions of the suspects and vehicle involved.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Berkeley Police Department at (510) 981-5741. Residents and businesses in the San Pablo Park area are also being asked to check surveillance and security videos for possible clues that could help lead police to a suspect.