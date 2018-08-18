The City of Berkeley is holding an information session on August 29th regarding an exciting new project. Berkeley is committed to fighting climate change and guaranteeing high quality of life for all residents. As our infrastructure continues to age, we must ensure that our streets, sidewalks, sewer pipes, and buildings are resilient enough to withhold flooding, wildfires, and other natural disasters, while being as environmentally and financially sustainable as possible.

To achieve this important goal, Mayor Arreguín is launching the Vision 2050 project, a citizen-led 30-year plan to revitalize public infrastructure. The City Council was unanimous in putting Measure R for the development of Vision 2050 on the November 2018 ballot, but we want citizens to get involved as early as possible. Next Wednesday, August 29th at 6pm, task force experts will discuss the impact climate change has on infrastructure, and how we can develop truly sustainable infrastructure in the future. Please RSVP here.