Two people were seriously injured and a third suffered a minor gunshot injury Saturday night when an unidentified suspect fired a weapon into a gathering at San Pablo Park in Berkeley, police said.

Police responded about 5:30 p.m. to the park, between Mabel and Park Streets in south Berkeley, to find three men were hit by gunfire.

Preliminary indications are that a man got out of a car and fired on a group of people in the park, but few specific details were available tonight.

Two of the injured men were taken to a local trauma center; one was listed in critical condition and the other in stable condition, Berkeley police said.

Police detectives are looking for any information they can get on the shooting. Anyone with potentially useful information is asked to call the Berkeley Police Department at (510) 981-5741. Residents and businesses in the San Pablo Park area are also being asked to check surveillance and security videos for possible clues that could help lead police to a suspect.