As many of our young kids are planning a return to school, the hopes and dreams of some kids in faraway places have been shattered forever, victims of Saudi-US-UK airstrikes.

It must have been a moment of unspeakable shock, terror and pain as 43 Yemini children travelling in a School Bus in Sa’ada, a city in northern Yemen were blown to pieces by a U.S. Mark 82 bomb. The bus was packed with young children – summer campers returning from a picnic.

So few of the innocent kids survived to talk about the horror because those that did are clinging to life, maimed or burned by the blast.

Why have aligned ourselves with the Saudi’s, the architects of the 9/11 attacks, a nation that funds terror incubators (madrassas) around the world? Why have we aligned ourselves with a nation who enslaves their women? What happened to our American values?