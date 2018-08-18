Arts & Events

Worth Noting:



The emergency Homeless Shelter which houses 95 people per night at 9th and University closes at the end of the month. There is an emergency meeting Tuesday evening 6:00 pm at the South Berkeley Senior Center.



The 1155 – 1173 Hearst project is back after a year on Thursday evening at the ZAB meeting. This project met with resistance with concerns for displacement of persons in 6 rent-controlled units and inadequate drainage plans. Soil borings have not been done.



The agenda for the LeConte Neighborhood August 29 meeting will include traffic circles and Peoples Park. Look for more information in the next weekly summary. Location will be the Art House.



City Council is on summer recess and most Boards and Commissions do not meet in August.

Sunday, August 19, 2018

McGee Spaulding Neighbors in Action sponsored Town Hall with Jovanka Beckles and Kate Harrison, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, University Village Community Room, entrance from Jefferson between Allston and Addison, follow sidewalk to back of building

Monday, August 20, 2018

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, Mon, Aug 20 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers, Agenda: Unrepresented employee salary adjustments and manual, MOU SEIU Local 1021, Prop 10, contract with Executive Director,

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Tax the Rich rally – Mon, Aug 20, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,

Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Mental Health Commission, Tue, Aug 21, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center

6:00 pm Site Visit Subcommittee, Agenda: Create calendar for site visits

7:00 pm Diversity Subcommittee, Agenda: Draft Implementation Assessment

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Mental_Health_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Caring for our Community Emergency Town Hall (organized by Cheryl Davila Vice Mayor), Tue, Aug 21, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm, 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Closure of homeless shelter at 9th and University, which houses 95 people per evening.

Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Ad-Hoc Sub-Committee on Climate Emergency, Wed, Aug 22, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 5th Floor, Pepperwood Room, Agenda: Forum planning

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Adhoc_Committee_on_Climate_Emergency/

Commission on the Status of Women, Wed, Aug 22, 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: Safety of Sex Workers who report violence, Domestic Violence, Santa Rita Jail

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_the_Status_of_Women_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, August 23, 2018

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Habitable & Sustainable Housing Committee, Thur, Aug 23, 5:30 pm, 2001 Center St, Law Library, 2nd Floor, Agenda: Demolition applications, disaster recovery plan for rental housing, green building standards, relocation ordinance, elevator ordinance

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Zoning Adjustments Board, Thur, Aug 23, 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm, 2134 MLK Jr. Way, City Council Chambers ZAB@cityofberkeley.info,

2510 Channing – density bonus 8-story, 40 unit, mixed use, (consent calendar)

2120 Berkeley Way – modify Use Permit #ZP2015-0153, renovate 3-story building to 6 stories of offices (consent calendar)

811 University – Use Permit #2018-0038, change use from commercial to private school grades 6-12, maximum 65 students, 25 teachers/staff (consent calendar)

1155-73 Hearst – continued from August 2017, develop 2 parcels including substantial renovation existing 7 units, construct 6 new units (action – staff recommend approve),

1110 University – demolish existing mixed use with 8 rent-controlled units, construct 5-story mixed-use with 36 dwellings which includes 8 Very Low income and 1 Low income units (action – staff recommend approve)

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/

Friday, August 24, 2018

Movies in the Park - Coco, Fri, Aug 24, 7:45 pm – 10:00 pm, 1300 Rose Street, Cedar Rose Park, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=15526

Saturday, August 25, 2018

No City events listed

Sunday, August 26, 2018

Wellstone Club Endorsement Meeting for November 6 Election, Sun, Aug 26, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm, 390 27th Street, Oakland, Humanist Hall, Agenda: 15th Assembly District, Oakland and Berkeley City Government, State and Local Propositions, only (existing) current members may vote

http://wellstoneclub.org/event/wellstone-club-endorsement-meeting-for-the-november-6th-election/

