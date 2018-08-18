The Berkeley Police Department is inviting residents to register their security cameras and let the police department know if they would be willing to voluntarily share footage when the department is investigating a crime.

Registering cameras would enable to police department to quickly identify cameras that could potentially aid in the investigations into crimes and with the apprehension of suspects, according to the police department.

It could also save investigators time in identifying a suspect, police said.

Registering a security camera is voluntary and free, and an individual's personal information will be kept confidential, according to the police department.

The registration can be withdrawn at any time.

Individuals interested in registering their security camera can visit www.cityofberkeley.info/police/security-camera-registry/