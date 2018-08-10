Events
Worth Noting:
Very light week - City Council is on summer recess and most Boards and Commissions do not meet in August.
The Zoning Adjustment Board August 23 draft agenda is posted and available for comment ZAB@cityofberkeley.info,
2510 Channing – density bonus 8-story, 40 unit, mixed use, (consent calendar)
2120 Berkeley Way – modify Use Permit #ZP2015-0153, renovate 3-story building to 6 stories of offices (consent calendar)
811 University – Use Permit #2018-0038, change use from commercial to private school grades 6-12, maximum 65 students, 25 teachers/staff (consent calendar)
1155-73 Hearst – continued from August 2017, develop 2 parcels including substantial renovation existing 7 units, construct 6 new units (action – staff recommend approve),
1110 University – demolish existing mixed use with 8 rent-controlled units, construct 5-story mixed-use with 36 dwellings which includes 8 Very Low income and 1 Low income units (action – staff recommend approve)
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/
August 10 was the deadline for submitting ballot initiatives. The Police Charter Amendment is dead for November 6, 2018 election. Mayor Arreguin did not call the special Council meeting for a Council vote on the Police Commission Charter amendment.
Sunday, August 12, 2018
No City events listed
Monday, August 13, 2018
No City meetings/events listed
Tax the Rich rally – Mon, Aug 13, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm top of Solano in front of closed Oaks Theater,
Tuesday, August 14, 2018
No City meetings/events listed
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Ad-Hoc Sub-Committee on Climate Emergency, Wed, Aug 15, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm, 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor, Cypress Room, Agenda: Forum planning
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Adhoc_Committee_on_Climate_Emergency/
Housing Advisory Commission – Student Housing Subcommittee, Wed, Aug 15, 6:00 pm, 2000 University Ave, Au Coquelet, Agenda: shortage student housing
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Housing_Advisory_Commission/
Thursday, August 16, 2018
Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Budget & Personnel Committee, Thur, Aug 16, 5:30 pm, 2001 Center St, Law Library, 2nd Floor, Agenda: Staffing Model, Deputy Director Search Process, Cultural Awareness Training Initiative
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/
Design Review Committee, Thur, Aug 16, 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda:
739 Channing Way – Final design review three new detached 3-story buildings, 10 dwellings, 4 live/work, 1 office, Committee Decision
2501 Haste St – demolish 6950 sq ft retail at 2433 Telegraph, Construct 7-story mixed-use to include GLA for 254 persons, 11,201 Commercial, no off-street parking
2701 Shattuck – Preliminary Design Review, 5-story mixed-use 57 residential units, 5 VLI, 600 sq ft café, 30 parking spaces, Majprity recommendations
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/designreview/
Open Government Commission, Thur, Aug 16, 7:30 pm, 1901 Hearst Ave, North Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: City Manager report to Open Government Commission, public record requests
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/opengovermentcommission/
Friday, August 17, 2018
No City meetings/events listed
Saturday, August 18 2018
No City events listed
Sunday, August 19, 2018
No City events listed
_____________________
